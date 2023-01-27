Read full article on original website
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Travel should be avoided if possible now through early Thursday due to ice packed and slick roadways. Stay home! If you have to be out on the roads over the next couple of days, make sure to slow down, watch for ice/black ice, and to give yourself plenty of time for driving.
Numerous crashes reported due to icy road Conditions
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Most Central Texas cities and counties reported numerous crashes Tuesday morning because of the icy road conditions. Below you will find the reports we have received so far. BOSQUE CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT — There are multiple reports of ice on all major roadways across...
Central Texas H-E-B stores to open two hours later
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – If anyone around Central Texas needs to make a run to H-E-B, here’s something to know before you get out into the cold. H-E-B sent out a release on Tuesday saying that many of their stores across the Lone Star State have modified weather-related store hours.
