Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
WSET
$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Institute Restoration
New Rail Trail From Craig Co. To Botetourt Co.
WDBJ7.com
No one hurt in southeast Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street in southeast Roanoke closed a portion of the road for an hour Tuesday night. Roanoke Fire-EMS received the call at 6:21 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house on fire and contained it shortly after. Roanoke Fire-EMS said there is extensive damage, but it was a vacant house.
WDBJ7.com
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
WDBJ7.com
Harvest Foundation, Virginia Legal Aid Society work together to reduce evictions in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Legal Aid Society recently received a grant from The Harvest Foundation to reduce evictions in Martinsville and Henry County. The three-year, $400,000 grant will allow Virginia Legal Aid Society to expand its eviction reduction program. “If residents don’t have stable housing, that creates a cycle...
WSLS
Accused MS-13 gang member gets maximum sentence in 2017 death of Lynchburg teen
BEDFORD, Va. – An accused MS-13 gang member has received the maximum sentence for his part in the 2017 death of a Lynchburg teenager. Josue Coreas-Ventura was sentenced to two life sentences plus ten years to all be served consecutively, with credit received for time already served. On March...
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
WDBJ7.com
Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation. Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”
chathamstartribune.com
Guevara-Rodriguez guilty of second degree murder
A Pittsylvania County jury found Omar Guevara-Rodriguez guilty of second degree murder for the deaths of two brothers, as well as arson for burning down the house after they had been shot. The verdict came back after about six hours of deliberation and two days of testimony. Guevara-Rodriguez had been...
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Council looking into solutions to affordable housing crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City council is looking at ways to tackle the ongoing affordable housing crisis. Council is planning to adopt an inclusionary zoning ordinance. This comes after the last city council meeting, where members approved a revitalization zone. “We’re just desperate for housing,” Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd said....
WDBJ7.com
Virginia ABC opens liquor store in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia ABC opened up a liquor store Monday in downtown Roanoke. Company and downtown Roanoke officials unveiled the store at 121 Campbell Avenue Southeast Monday afternoon. The store was originally an ABC store in the 1950s. It closed in 1983 and then became a church. Now,...
wfxrtv.com
Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
WSLS
Pulaski County water main break repaired
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The water main break has been repaired, according to Pulaski County officials. Residents living in the Newbern Road and Cougar Trail area of Pulaski County will likely experience low to no water pressure Wednesday morning, the Town of Pulaski announced in a Facebook post.
WSET
'Hoping for closure': 18-year-old identified after deadly car crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Virginia State Police identified the latest victim found from a submerged car accident in December which left five dead, one of whom is still missing. On January 27, divers recovered the body of Myson Sylvestre. One other person is still missing as...
WDBJ7.com
VDOE error results in funding cuts to Virginia school systems
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A miscalculation from the Virginia Department of Education is resulting in a big financial loss for school districts all across the state. Superintendents in southwest Virginia believe these massive cuts will become costly, especially in rural school districts. “We’re looking at a state revenue loss...
wfxrtv.com
Gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A judge sentenced an MS-13 gang member, Josue Coreas-Ventura to two life sentences in prison on January 31 for the murder of 17-year-old Raymond Wood. Ventura was convicted of aggravated murder, gang participation, and abduction for financial gain on Feb. 14, 2022. Ventura is...
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct
ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee Welcomes Customers In Christiansburg
Deadly Danville House Fire Along Lewis Street Early Monday Morning. New Rail Trail From Craig Co. To Botetourt Co.
