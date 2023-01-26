Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star DE Chamberlain Campbell Places Pitt in Top Two Ahead of Signing Day
While the class of 2024 has shifted to the forefront of the recruiting world since December’s Signing Day, there are still a few top recruits from the class of 2023 who haven’t signed yet. One of those is 2023 three-star defensive end Chamberlain Campbell from Lakewood High in...
2023 Pitt Football Schedule Released
The Pitt Panthers' full schedule for next season has been revealed.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Earns Season-High in AP Poll Votes
The Pitt Panthers earned nine votes in the latest AP Poll.
Pitt getting Top 25 votes, should they be ranked
They are starting to get votes for the Top 25, what Pitt is saying about recognition and do they believe they should be ranked heading into UNC Wednesday
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt ‘Feels Like Home’ for 2024 3-Star DT Angelo McCullom After Junior Day Visit
Pitt feels like home for Angelo McCollum, but after his fourth visit out to Pittsburgh for Pitt’s Junior Day over the weekend, he feels closer than ever to the program. McCullom, a three-star defensive tackle from Pickerington North High in Pickerington, Ohio, made the trip out to Pitt for Junior Day with a few of his teammates, and unlike his prior trips, he received a more personal experience with the coaching staff.
Pitt transfers call on WPIAL players to stay home
The each initially thought it was best to leave the area to further their football careers, now Phil Jurkovec tells current WPIAL stars to stay home
Pitt vs Miami Live Feed: Panthers Steal Massive Win
The Pitt Panthers can notch their first Quad 1 in more than two weeks.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Nathaniel Flower, a 2023 football prospect from Fairmont Senior High School, has committed to play for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers via Twitter. Flower, who comes to WVU as a preferred walk-on, will be a kicker and punter for the Mountaineers. He will complete a position room that is wide open heading into 2023 with the departure of Casey Legg.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Commits 29 Fouls in 87-79 Loss to UMass
Duquesne’s Dea Dea Grant had his first career double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds), but it wasn’t enough as Duquesne (14-8, 4-5) fell to UMass (13-8, 4-5) 87-79. Neither team would have much separation in the first half, with both teams trading small leads that never exceeded eight points. Duquesne had snagged the first significant lead, getting up by seven points early at 14-7, but UMass tied things up later at 16-16.
Neighbors concerned with crumbling roof on house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Frustration is building over a property in the Knoxville neighborhood. Over the last few years, pieces have fallen from the home with the latest being a part of the roof collapsing on to the neighbor’s house next door. “I heard like a big boom and I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford junior from wrestling family carving his own niche
Penn-Trafford junior Hayden Coy comes from a successful wrestling family. And being the younger brother of three-time PIAA Class 3A champion Cam and two-time PIAA placewinner Nick has its advantages. He can learn from the best. Hayden Coy (73-27, 28-5) does not yet have the resume of his older siblings,...
voiceofmotown.com
Charles Barkley Ate His Own Words
Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion. Well, it seems as if that mentality has come back to bite him. According to WVU Assistant Coach DerMarr Johnson, was in a bar in Morgantown last night telling WVU fans that his Auburn Tigers were going to kick their “you know what.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After medal-worthy performance at Allegheny County tournament, Gateway’s Heningcamp focused on postseason
Last year, Arontay Heningcamp fell short in his bid to claim a medal at the Allegheny County tournament. He went 2-2 at 113 pounds and bowed out in the third round of consolations. But this time around, at Fox Chapel on Jan. 21, the Gateway senior wrestler made sure he...
wtae.com
PNC Park getting new scoreboard
PITTSBURGH — PNC Park is winding up for 2023 with a revamp of its scoreboard. In a statement sent to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 on Saturday, the stadium said, “We are excited to unveil the new, larger video board along with many other fan enhancements in the coming weeks."
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny wrestling crowns 2 county champs
North Allegheny’s wrestling team celebrated two individual champions at the Allegheny County Tournament at Fox Chapel, where senior Jayson Flener and junior Aidan Buggey each won their weight class Jan. 20-21. Flener claimed the 145-pound title, Buggey won at 215, and the Tigers finished third overall in the team...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Greensburg Salem’s Colten Humphrey
Some teams just give off a vibe that a certain season could be special. That’s definitely true for Greensburg Salem’s hockey team, which started 13-2. For a team that missed the playoffs last year, this year’s Golden Lions squad is making a huge step forward. A big...
Protests across the nation, Pittsburgh this weekend in response to Tyre Nichols death
People across the country took to the streets Saturday, including here in Pittsburgh, after officials released the video of Memphis police brutally attacking Tyre Nichols earlier this month. Officers stood by in East Liberty as a precaution, but
whmi.com
New Brighton Area Schools Indoor Sports Practice Facility Open
A new Brighton Area Schools sports practice facility that is usable in all weather, and was part of a voter-approved bond issue, is now open. The building, which is at the corner of Bauer and Maltby roads next to Maltby Intermediate School, is called the “BAS Indoor Practice Facility”. However, Brighton Athletic Director John Thompson, with a chuckle, says that the students have given it the informal, and somewhat whimsical, name of "The Dog House” - a reference to the Brighton teams' nickname - the Bulldogs.
