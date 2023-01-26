ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- January 31

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt ‘Feels Like Home’ for 2024 3-Star DT Angelo McCullom After Junior Day Visit

Pitt feels like home for Angelo McCollum, but after his fourth visit out to Pittsburgh for Pitt’s Junior Day over the weekend, he feels closer than ever to the program. McCullom, a three-star defensive tackle from Pickerington North High in Pickerington, Ohio, made the trip out to Pitt for Junior Day with a few of his teammates, and unlike his prior trips, he received a more personal experience with the coaching staff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Lands Local Talent

(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Nathaniel Flower, a 2023 football prospect from Fairmont Senior High School, has committed to play for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers via Twitter. Flower, who comes to WVU as a preferred walk-on, will be a kicker and punter for the Mountaineers. He will complete a position room that is wide open heading into 2023 with the departure of Casey Legg.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Commits 29 Fouls in 87-79 Loss to UMass

Duquesne’s Dea Dea Grant had his first career double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds), but it wasn’t enough as Duquesne (14-8, 4-5) fell to UMass (13-8, 4-5) 87-79. Neither team would have much separation in the first half, with both teams trading small leads that never exceeded eight points. Duquesne had snagged the first significant lead, getting up by seven points early at 14-7, but UMass tied things up later at 16-16.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford junior from wrestling family carving his own niche

Penn-Trafford junior Hayden Coy comes from a successful wrestling family. And being the younger brother of three-time PIAA Class 3A champion Cam and two-time PIAA placewinner Nick has its advantages. He can learn from the best. Hayden Coy (73-27, 28-5) does not yet have the resume of his older siblings,...
TRAFFORD, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Charles Barkley Ate His Own Words

Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion. Well, it seems as if that mentality has come back to bite him. According to WVU Assistant Coach DerMarr Johnson, was in a bar in Morgantown last night telling WVU fans that his Auburn Tigers were going to kick their “you know what.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

PNC Park getting new scoreboard

PITTSBURGH — PNC Park is winding up for 2023 with a revamp of its scoreboard. In a statement sent to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 on Saturday, the stadium said, “We are excited to unveil the new, larger video board along with many other fan enhancements in the coming weeks."
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100

PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny wrestling crowns 2 county champs

North Allegheny’s wrestling team celebrated two individual champions at the Allegheny County Tournament at Fox Chapel, where senior Jayson Flener and junior Aidan Buggey each won their weight class Jan. 20-21. Flener claimed the 145-pound title, Buggey won at 215, and the Tigers finished third overall in the team...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
whmi.com

New Brighton Area Schools Indoor Sports Practice Facility Open

A new Brighton Area Schools sports practice facility that is usable in all weather, and was part of a voter-approved bond issue, is now open. The building, which is at the corner of Bauer and Maltby roads next to Maltby Intermediate School, is called the “BAS Indoor Practice Facility”. However, Brighton Athletic Director John Thompson, with a chuckle, says that the students have given it the informal, and somewhat whimsical, name of "The Dog House” - a reference to the Brighton teams' nickname - the Bulldogs.
BRIGHTON, MI

