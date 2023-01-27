A mix of wintery weather will continue for parts of southeast New Mexico tonight. Warmer weather returns statewide this weekend. Very light freezing rain/freezing drizzle will still be possible through Thursday morning for Eddy and Lea Counties. Drier weather will return by noon as the sun will also begin to make a return. This will help to finally bring warmer weather to this part of New Mexico. The rest of the state will continue to hang onto fairly mild weather tomorrow. High pressure will build over New Mexico Friday, kickstarting a warming trend that will continue into the weekend.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO