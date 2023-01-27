Read full article on original website
State Republicans want anyone over 18 to be able to carry a gun without permit
One new bill will allow anyone over the age of 18 to carry a concealed gun without needing a permit.
New Mexico may extend school year with help of 3 proposals
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With New Mexico ranking at the bottom of the barrel in education for yet another year, state leaders are looking for solutions. One idea – adding time to the school year. The idea is getting mixed responses. The Public Education Department said more time learning could be part of the answer to […]
Proposed New Mexico gun control bill raises minimum age
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill is working its way through New Mexico committees that would raise the minimum age to buy and own certain firearms. Senate Bill 116 passed it’s first committee hearing. The bill would only allow the purchase of an automatic, semi-automatic or large-capacity guns to people over the age of 21. The […]
FBI offering reward for help in 2021 New Mexico murder
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the murder of Lee Michael Pahe. Pahe was found dead on the ground in Naschitti, New Mexico on July 26, 2021. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. Officials say Pahe was last seen leaving […]
Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove.
Warmer weather finally returning to eastern New Mexico
A mix of wintery weather will continue for parts of southeast New Mexico tonight. Warmer weather returns statewide this weekend. Very light freezing rain/freezing drizzle will still be possible through Thursday morning for Eddy and Lea Counties. Drier weather will return by noon as the sun will also begin to make a return. This will help to finally bring warmer weather to this part of New Mexico. The rest of the state will continue to hang onto fairly mild weather tomorrow. High pressure will build over New Mexico Friday, kickstarting a warming trend that will continue into the weekend.
New Mexico highway reopens following rock slide
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Traffic is flowing along a southern New Mexico highway after a rock slide. On Friday, large boulders fell near the tunnel on U.S. 82, which connects Alamogordo to Cloudcroft, forcing the road to close for several days. The New Mexico Department of Transportation has removed those rocks and resurfaced it, reopening the […]
GM conditionally OKs $650M Nevada lithium mine investment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — General Motors Co. has conditionally agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corp. in a deal that will give GM exclusive access to the first phase of a mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line with the largest known source of lithium in the U.S.
California murder suspect found in Lovington
LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for attempted murder in California has been arrested in southeast New Mexico. Kacie Chandler, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday during a traffic stop in Lovington. It was discovered that Chandler had been staying in town for several weeks, but was wanted in California on multiple felony warrants. […]
Strong cold front continues to sit across eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will keep bitterly cold air across eastern New Mexico through Tuesday. A midweek storm could bring freezing drizzle to southeast parts of the state. A strong, but shallow backdoor cold front pushed into eastern New Mexico this weekend, leaving a sharp boundary...
Wintry mix and freezing rain threat for southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is more fog and freezing fog in the east plains this morning, but most of the state is waking up to dry skies. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning, but clouds will move into eastern New Mexico throughout the day, while central and northwest NM will stay mostly sunny.
Active weather is on the way for parts of New Mexico
This morning, eastern New Mexico once again woke up with a thick layer of low-level cloud coverage and fog as the cold front stalls out. This fog is still apparent further east along I-40 and closer to the Texas border, and with temperatures below freezing still, freezing fog remains a slight concern. Fog is already starting to clear north into this afternoon, but temperatures are forecast to remain quite chilly east, just a few degrees cooler west.
Freezing rain possible in southeast New Mexico Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm will bring freezing rain, rain, and snow chances to southern parts of New Mexico Wednesday into Thursday. Cold air will linger in the eastern part of the state for one more day. Bitterly cold air remains stalled across eastern New Mexico again today....
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70 in Colorado
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A hearse carrying a body for medical donation slid off an interstate in Colorado and came to a stop teetering off an embankment. “OK, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it,'” Summit Fire and EMS said. SFEMS said the hearse...
