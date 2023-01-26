Read full article on original website
Reynold L. Freshour, 85
Reynold L. Freshour, age 85, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born August 26, 1937, in Bainbridge, Ohio, the son of Leslie and Beatrice (Newland) Freshour. Reyn joined the U.S. Navy in January of 1955 where he served...
Ronald Murphy, 84
Ronald Murphy, 84 of Columbus, OH passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born on June 6, 1938 in Lawrence Co., KY to the late Sherman and Opal (Campbell) Murphy. Ron was the longtime owner of Ron Murphy Heating and Cooling. He loved...
Diana Kay Brooks, 76
Diana Kay Brooks of Robin Road Waverly passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023 at her residence with her sons Timothy and Scott by her side. Diana was born at home near Waverly on August 10th 1946 to the late Gordon and Blanche (Rider) Williamson. She attended school in Beaver...
Betty (Southall) Slark, 87
Betty Jane Slark, 87, of Circleville, went to be with her heavenly father on January 27, 2023, at Circleville Post Acute. She was born June 29, 1935, in Columbus, the daughter of Robert and Alma Southall. Betty was one of twelve children and graduated from Hamilton Township High School. In...
Jordan Allen Ryan, 39
Jordan Allen Ryan, age 39, of Peebles, departed this Earth, bound for Heaven on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, with his family and close friends by his side. Jordan was born on May 18, 1983, at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio. Jordan was a...
New Christian bookstore coming to downtown Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A new Christian bookstore is heading to Chillicothe. According to Praises Christian Books and Gift Store, they will be opening a new location in downtown Chillicothe. The company posted on social media saying, “The surprise is over. We are so happy to announce that Praises Bookstore...
Memorial service announced for Waverly PD canine
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Sergeant Gold who recently passed away. The department will be holding a memorial ceremony in honor of the fallen K9 on Tuesday, January 31, starting at 11 a.m. at the Waverly American Legion located at 201 James Road.
Dunkin’ Donuts opens in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Dunkin’ Donuts in Chillicothe opened their doors this week. The pastry franchise opened with customers flocking to the new restaurant. Dunkin’ Donuts is located on the corner of Western Avenue and University Hill. It sits on the site of the former PNC bank. One...
Arson suspected in shed fire in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County homeowner was awoken to flames coming from an outbuilding on his property late Sunday evening. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Massieville Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. on a structure fire. Reports...
Ross Co. school district mourns the loss of beloved teacher
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County school district is mourning the loss of one of its beloved teachers. Robin Bumgardner, 55, Chillicothe, passed away on Friday after an extended battle with cancer. She served as a teacher with the Union-Scioto Local School District for over 20 years. Unioto High...
Ohio University Chillicothe to host blood drive with American Red Cross
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio University Chillicothe is hosting a community blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on February 7, 2022. The drive will take place at the Shoemaker Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all members of the community who are interested in donating blood.
Deadline for 2023 dog licenses extended in Ross Co.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ross County Auditor Robyn M Brewster announced that the deadline for purchasing 2023 dog licenses without penalty has been extended from January 31st to February 15, 2023. Dog licenses will be available at various locations throughout the county including Garman Feed & Supply in South Salem,...
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Local Circleville fashion store to close after 76 years in business
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — After 76 years of serving the community, Sharff’s Fashion, a popular tuxedo rental and clothing store, announced today that it will be closing its doors. The store, which has been a staple in Circleville and Pickaway County for generations, will start its closing sale on Friday, February 3rd.
Man wanted for marijuana trafficking in Colorado arrested at local McDonald’s
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man wanted for marijuana trafficking in Colorado was arrested at a McDonald’s in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to McDonald’s on North Bridge Street for a suspicious person, possibly under the influence. Upon arrival, officers said, they located...
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash was reported on Sunday evening on the east side of Chillicothe along South Watt Street. The call was received by dispatchers shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial reports, two individuals were found unconscious inside the vehicle involved in the crash. The cause...
Ross Co. deputy injured by drug trafficking suspect
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In response to community concerns, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the US-23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force conducted increased enforcement efforts from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023. Over the three-day period, 40 traffic stops were made resulting in 6 citations for driving under suspension and 6 people being arrested on active arrest warrants.
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates case of extreme animal cruelty
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On January 28, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of animal cruelty at 379 Wynn Rd. in Piketon, Ohio. In response, a search warrant was executed and a shocking discovery was made. A deceased dog was found tied to a tractor nearby the roadway and appeared to have been beaten.
