CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio University Chillicothe is hosting a community blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on February 7, 2022. The drive will take place at the Shoemaker Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all members of the community who are interested in donating blood.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO