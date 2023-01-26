WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department announced on Saturday that their K-9, Gold, a long-time dual-purpose working K9 assigned to the department had died. The eleven-year-old Belgian Malinois passed at Ohio MedVet on Saturday morning with his handler and family, along with Chief John Winfield by his side. Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and transferred to the Waverly Police Department in 2016. Gold was born in France in 2011 and was trained in tracking, article searches, handler protection, building searches, narcotic detection, and criminal apprehension, the police department said. Gold, throughout his career, assisted multiple agencies, countless drug seizures, evidence location, and apprehensions of fleeing suspects.

WAVERLY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO