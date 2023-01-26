Read full article on original website
Jordan Allen Ryan, 39
Jordan Allen Ryan, age 39, of Peebles, departed this Earth, bound for Heaven on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, with his family and close friends by his side. Jordan was born on May 18, 1983, at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio. Jordan was a...
Diana Kay Brooks, 76
Diana Kay Brooks of Robin Road Waverly passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023 at her residence with her sons Timothy and Scott by her side. Diana was born at home near Waverly on August 10th 1946 to the late Gordon and Blanche (Rider) Williamson. She attended school in Beaver...
Reynold L. Freshour, 85
Reynold L. Freshour, age 85, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. He was born August 26, 1937, in Bainbridge, Ohio, the son of Leslie and Beatrice (Newland) Freshour. Reyn joined the U.S. Navy in January of 1955 where he served...
Gordon L. Downing, 69
Gordon L. Downing, 69, of Chillicothe, passed January 29, 2023, following an extended illness. He was born May 15, 1953, in Chillicothe, Ohio to Gloria (Mingus) and Wendell (Jerry) Downing, both deceased. Gordon was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, and had been self-employed. He is survived by his brothers,...
Everlee Rayne Coomer, infant
Everlee Rayne Coomer passed away shortly after she was born on January 26, 2023 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Surviving are her parents, Kenneth Wesley and Tanya Loraine Coomer of Chillicothe, Ohio; siblings, Emma, Aiden and Chase Coomer; maternal grandmother, Tisha (Marvin) Coterel of Waverly; maternal grandfather, Robert (Dawn) Detty of Chillicothe; paternal grandparents, Jeff and Kim Rock of St. Cloud, Florida; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Ronald Murphy, 84
Ronald Murphy, 84 of Columbus, OH passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born on June 6, 1938 in Lawrence Co., KY to the late Sherman and Opal (Campbell) Murphy. Ron was the longtime owner of Ron Murphy Heating and Cooling. He loved...
Memorial service announced for Waverly PD canine
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Sergeant Gold who recently passed away. The department will be holding a memorial ceremony in honor of the fallen K9 on Tuesday, January 31, starting at 11 a.m. at the Waverly American Legion located at 201 James Road.
Ross Co. school district mourns the loss of beloved teacher
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County school district is mourning the loss of one of its beloved teachers. Robin Bumgardner, 55, Chillicothe, passed away on Friday after an extended battle with cancer. She served as a teacher with the Union-Scioto Local School District for over 20 years. Unioto High...
Deadline for 2023 dog licenses extended in Ross Co.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ross County Auditor Robyn M Brewster announced that the deadline for purchasing 2023 dog licenses without penalty has been extended from January 31st to February 15, 2023. Dog licenses will be available at various locations throughout the county including Garman Feed & Supply in South Salem,...
New Christian bookstore coming to downtown Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A new Christian bookstore is heading to Chillicothe. According to Praises Christian Books and Gift Store, they will be opening a new location in downtown Chillicothe. The company posted on social media saying, “The surprise is over. We are so happy to announce that Praises Bookstore...
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
Man wanted for marijuana trafficking in Colorado arrested at local McDonald’s
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man wanted for marijuana trafficking in Colorado was arrested at a McDonald’s in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to McDonald’s on North Bridge Street for a suspicious person, possibly under the influence. Upon arrival, officers said, they located...
Arson suspected in shed fire in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County homeowner was awoken to flames coming from an outbuilding on his property late Sunday evening. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Massieville Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. on a structure fire. Reports...
Dunkin’ Donuts opens in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Dunkin’ Donuts in Chillicothe opened their doors this week. The pastry franchise opened with customers flocking to the new restaurant. Dunkin’ Donuts is located on the corner of Western Avenue and University Hill. It sits on the site of the former PNC bank. One...
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Ohio University Chillicothe to host blood drive with American Red Cross
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio University Chillicothe is hosting a community blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on February 7, 2022. The drive will take place at the Shoemaker Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all members of the community who are interested in donating blood.
Waverly Police mourns loss of K-9
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department announced on Saturday that their K-9, Gold, a long-time dual-purpose working K9 assigned to the department had died. The eleven-year-old Belgian Malinois passed at Ohio MedVet on Saturday morning with his handler and family, along with Chief John Winfield by his side. Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and transferred to the Waverly Police Department in 2016. Gold was born in France in 2011 and was trained in tracking, article searches, handler protection, building searches, narcotic detection, and criminal apprehension, the police department said. Gold, throughout his career, assisted multiple agencies, countless drug seizures, evidence location, and apprehensions of fleeing suspects.
Ross Co. dispatcher receives recognition for helping to save deputy’s life
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A local dispatcher was awarded for her bravery and courage after quickly rendering aid to a wounded Ross County deputy. On November 17, 2022, Dispatcher Matson said she heard what sounded like gunshots outside of the Ross County Law Complex. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, moments later, Matson was notified of a deputy down.
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash was reported on Sunday evening on the east side of Chillicothe along South Watt Street. The call was received by dispatchers shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial reports, two individuals were found unconscious inside the vehicle involved in the crash. The cause...
Ross Co. deputy injured by drug trafficking suspect
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In response to community concerns, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the US-23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force conducted increased enforcement efforts from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023. Over the three-day period, 40 traffic stops were made resulting in 6 citations for driving under suspension and 6 people being arrested on active arrest warrants.
