Michigan Republicans are in turmoil as their leaders navigate tricky Trump terrain
After a shellacking that wiped them out of power in every branch of state government for the first time in 40 years, Michigan Republicans are discordantly wrestling with an uncertain future. The front-runners to be the next state GOP chair are failed candidates from 2022 who lost their races after...
Mississippi’s 1st Black female legislator won’t seek new term
The first Black woman elected to the Mississippi Legislature said Tuesday that she will not seek another term, 38 years after she first took office. Democratic Rep. Alyce Clarke of Jackson, 83, announced her decision one day before candidates’ qualifying deadline for statewide, regional, legislative and county offices in Mississippi.
GOP Rep. Andy Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
WASHINGTON — Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Wednesday that he's filing articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has faced demands from top Republicans to resign over his handling of the southern border. Biggs announced the move at a press conference flanked by several Republicans, including...
Legal challenges ahead for Utah's ban on gender-affirming care
The ACLU and other groups are lining up to challenge Utah's new ban on transgender health care in court. NBC's Jo Yurcaba has more.Feb. 1, 2023.
AP African American studies course is watered down after pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis
The College Board has revised its framework for an Advanced Placement African American studies course, cutting material that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration said had a left-wing bias. The College Board and many of the academic experts consulted about the framework insisted that they would not give in to political...
Before voting for Mayorkas impeachment, ‘I want to see the facts’: GOP congressman
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who previously introduced a border security bill, discusses his meeting with the White House regarding immigration enforcement efforts at the southern border.Feb. 1, 2023.
Poll: 78% of Santos' voters want him to resign
The vast majority of voters in a new poll of embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos' district want the congressman to resign amid the litany of scandals and revelations he misled voters about his biography. Seventy-eight percent of voters in the state's 3rd Congressional district want Santos' resignation (including...
FBI searches Biden’s Delaware beach house
FBI agents combed through President Biden’s Delaware beach home today, in their latest search for classified documents. The president’s lawyer said that “no documents with classified markings were found.” NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details.Feb. 2, 2023.
The FBI is investigating Santos' role in GoFundMe scheme for veteran's dying dog
The FBI is speaking with a Navy veteran who recently alleged that Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., essentially stole thousands of dollars from an online fundraising campaign intended to cover lifesaving surgery for his service dog. Richard Osthoff told NBC News on Wednesday that he had been on the phone with...
Southeast winter storm claims at least 8 lives
From Texas to Tennessee, a polar blast has claimed at least eight lives, according to authorities in Texas and Arkansas. Some 23 million people remain under winter weather alerts. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on the chaos caused by the ice storm.Feb. 2, 2023.
Massachusetts man hailed hero after running across traffic to save driver in distress
A Massachusetts man pulled his car over and ran across four highway lanes of traffic to help save a driver in distress. NBC’s Valerie Castro has more on the man’s heroics and how he is now being honored. Feb. 1, 2023.
Grand jury indicts 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' husband and prominent attorney, accusing him of stealing from clients
A pair of federal grand juries indicted a prominent Southern California attorney and accused him of stealing millions of dollars from scores of sympathetic victims, court documents revealed Wednesday. Thomas Girardi, 83, who is married to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Erika Jayne, 51, was hit with a...
Oregon torture suspect dead following police standoff
Police say Benjamin Foster, accused of holding a woman captive and torturing her, died by suicide after an hours-long standoff. NBC's Steve Patterson reports. Feb. 1, 2023.
Oregon kidnapping suspect believed to have killed 2 before standoff
Police say a lengthy manhunt for a kidnapping suspect in Oregon ended with him fatally shooting himself during an hours-long standoff with police. Officials say Benjamin Foster is accused of torturing and holding a woman captive for several days, and he is also believed to have killed two people prior to the standoff.Feb. 2, 2023.
Gunman shot to death after opening fire inside Nebraska Target
Police say the man, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired several shots before he was killed by responding officers.Jan. 31, 2023.
Michigan rappers missing after failing to arrive for gig
Michigan police are searching for Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens after they missed a January 21st gig. WDIV's Victor Williams reports.Jan. 31, 2023.
Oregon kidnapping suspect reportedly dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
An Oregon man, Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, sought on attempted murder and other charges after a woman was found bound and badly beaten last week, is reportedly dead after an hourslong standoff with law enforcement.Feb. 1, 2023.
