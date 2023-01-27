ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC News

Mississippi’s 1st Black female legislator won’t seek new term

The first Black woman elected to the Mississippi Legislature said Tuesday that she will not seek another term, 38 years after she first took office. Democratic Rep. Alyce Clarke of Jackson, 83, announced her decision one day before candidates’ qualifying deadline for statewide, regional, legislative and county offices in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

Poll: 78% of Santos' voters want him to resign

The vast majority of voters in a new poll of embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos' district want the congressman to resign amid the litany of scandals and revelations he misled voters about his biography. Seventy-eight percent of voters in the state's 3rd Congressional district want Santos' resignation (including...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC News

FBI searches Biden’s Delaware beach house

FBI agents combed through President Biden’s Delaware beach home today, in their latest search for classified documents. The president’s lawyer said that “no documents with classified markings were found.” NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details.Feb. 2, 2023.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC News

Southeast winter storm claims at least 8 lives

From Texas to Tennessee, a polar blast has claimed at least eight lives, according to authorities in Texas and Arkansas. Some 23 million people remain under winter weather alerts. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on the chaos caused by the ice storm.Feb. 2, 2023.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Oregon kidnapping suspect believed to have killed 2 before standoff

Police say a lengthy manhunt for a kidnapping suspect in Oregon ended with him fatally shooting himself during an hours-long standoff with police. Officials say Benjamin Foster is accused of torturing and holding a woman captive for several days, and he is also believed to have killed two people prior to the standoff.Feb. 2, 2023.
OREGON STATE
NBC News

NBC News

