The Handling and Classification of Top-Secret Documents; Plus, the Traditions of Lunar New Year

houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston Public Media | Use of Actuality Submission 2023
In this audio postcard, Houston Public Media's Jack Williams and William Menjivar were on-hand for the final out of the Houston Astros World Series-clinching win on November 5th, 2022. They captured the sound of the celebration inside the stadium and talked to fans afterward about what it meant to the city. Using other audio scenes, they were able to take listeners to the scene of one of the biggest celebrations in Houston history.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Do Houston police officers have enough regard for pedestrians?
The administration of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, through the "Vision Zero" initiative, has a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities in the city by 2030. But as the year 2022 gave way to 2023, Turner's final year in office, there were three incidents in less than three weeks in which Houston's own municipal police officers struck and killed pedestrians while on duty and driving their patrol vehicles. All the involved officers were responding to calls late at night and did not have their emergency lights or sirens activated, according to initial descriptions by authorities.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Baker Ripley community center at Pasadena continues to offer assistance after EF-3 tornado
Residents near Pasadena and Deer Park can find guidance and assistance after the EF-3 tornado at the Baker Ripley community center in Pasadena. The tornado was estimated to be more than a half-mile wide and had maximum wind speeds of 140 mph. The community center is offering food fairs, utility...
houstonpublicmedia.org
If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, you have until February 1
Pet owners can be fined between $100 to $500 dollars if their pets are found without a microchip, but BARC says they understand pets get out and are not trying to get punitive. Starting Wednesday, Houston dog and cat owners will be required by law to microchip their pets. Around...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Six Houston-based refineries dump millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater with little penalty, report finds
A new report shows that 6 Houston-area refineries are dumping a total of 55 million gallons of wastewater containing harmful chemicals into local waterways, with little to no regulation by the EPA. The Environmental Integrity Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, released a report stating that 81 oil and gas refineries...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli placed on leave as city investigates misguided home raid
Galveston's police chief is on administrative leave after officers raided a home in search of a murder suspect who was not there and subsequently cleared of wrongdoing. Police chief Doug Balli began his 10-day leave last Friday, according to Marissa Barnett, a spokesperson for the City of Galveston. She released a statement saying city administrators are "investigating a failure of communication surrounding a search performed in the early morning hours of January 22."
