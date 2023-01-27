The Handling and Classification of Top-Secret Documents; Plus, the Traditions of Lunar New Year

The administration of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, through the "Vision Zero" initiative, has a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities in the city by 2030. But as the year 2022 gave way to 2023, Turner's final year in office, there were three incidents in less than three weeks in which Houston's own municipal police officers struck and killed pedestrians while on duty and driving their patrol vehicles. All the involved officers were responding to calls late at night and did not have their emergency lights or sirens activated, according to initial descriptions by authorities.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO