ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

20th anniversary of Columbia tragedy observed in Hemphill

Bass University teaches East Texans to make the most of local fishing opportunities. “Our students range from 12 years old to retirees and everywhere in-between, so we love to see the kids. We love everybody that loves fishing like us,” Gluszek said. Bass University will visit Athens again in 2024, so you can catch them then if you weren’t able to make it this year. Their seminars are also available online at bassu.tv.
HEMPHILL, TX
KTRE

SFA Board of Regents approves changes to salaries, meal plans, housing

Bass University teaches East Texans to make the most of local fishing opportunities. “Our students range from 12 years old to retirees and everywhere in-between, so we love to see the kids. We love everybody that loves fishing like us,” Gluszek said. Bass University will visit Athens again in 2024, so you can catch them then if you weren’t able to make it this year. Their seminars are also available online at bassu.tv.
ATHENS, TX
KTRE

Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Thousands report outages caused by downed trees in Tyler, East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ONCOR has reported over thousand active outages so far caused by the severe winter weather. Authorities are responding to multiple down tree lines intertwined with power cables causing outages all over Tyler. SWEPCO is reporting over 2,000 active outages with most of them coming out of Winnsboro and Mt. Vernon.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cold air continues to sit over East Texas with waves or rain moving in off and on through Thursday. Temperatures Tuesday will stay steady most of the day, so those areas below freezing will stay there through afternoon. Some heavier bands of rain will move in...
PALESTINE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy