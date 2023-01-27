ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Police looking for missing Denver teen

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a missing teen last seen on Monday at about 2 p.m. Adrian Montoya, 17, was last seen in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street, according to police. That's near the Fort Logan National Cemetery. Montoya...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking

LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Remains found in Weld County in 2018 identified

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Remains found in Weld County in 2018 belong to an Aurora man who was previously reported missing, the sheriff's office said this week. The remains found west of Fort Lupton on Dec. 7, 2018, belong to Douglas Wayne Jackson. Until now the remains were only known as John Doe.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Fatal crash in east Denver leaves 2 people dead

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Almeda Avenue and South Dayton Street shortly after 6 a.m. DPD tweeted that both the driver and passenger involved in the incident...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

No injuries after shots fired outside Colorado mall

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — No one was injured when two groups of people exchanged gunfire outside the Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood on Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. No suspects have been arrested in the shootout, which happened around 7:45 p.m. at the mall on West Colfax Avenue...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 3-5

COLORADO, USA — Happy February!. From golden retrievers, curling and ballet to model trains, garden shows and "Paw Patrol," there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Fire that displaced dozens of residents ruled accidental

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews treated 10 people and transported two people to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire in Arapahoe County. Early Wednesday morning, crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Aurora Fire Department (AFD) and Denver...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver City Council votes to decriminalize jaywalking

DENVER — The Denver City Council voted Monday night to adopt a bill decriminalizing jaywalking in the city. The council approved the measure in a 10-3 vote. City data cited in a committee presentation earlier this month shows that Denver police only issued about 135 jaywalking tickets in the past five years, and most of those went to people of color or people living on the streets.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

14 kids from Ukraine fly to Denver for a vacation in Colorado

DENVER — Kids from Ukraine flew into Denver on Wednesday night to start a two-week vacation in Colorado. Most of them have lost a father in the Russian invasion. One girl's mother was taken hostage by the Russian army. A non-profit in Colorado, Ukraine Aid Fund, paid for their...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy