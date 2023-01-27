Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Related
Police looking for missing Denver teen
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a missing teen last seen on Monday at about 2 p.m. Adrian Montoya, 17, was last seen in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street, according to police. That's near the Fort Logan National Cemetery. Montoya...
Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking
LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
Greeley Police video shows use-of-force incident with suspect
GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police say there's a formal review in progress of an arrest that was captured in a widely-shared video. In the video, recorded by a citizen, a 50-year-old man is punched in the head and tased by officers. "I commend the citizen video," said Adam Turk,...
'People are outraged': Christian Glass' parents call for Colorado police departments to condemn his murder
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — After a pre-trial conference Monday for two deputies indicted in the death of Christian Glass, his parents called for police departments across Colorado to condemn his death like they condemned the killing of Tyre Nichols. Christian Glass, 22, was killed in June by Clear...
Friend of Commerce City homicide victim pleads for new leads in case
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Nearly a year after a young man was killed in Commerce City, his family and friends still don't know what happened. Friends told 9NEWS Erik Sarmiento Rodriguez was killed in a parking lot in October. "He was so passionate about what he did. He would...
Remains found in Weld County in 2018 identified
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Remains found in Weld County in 2018 belong to an Aurora man who was previously reported missing, the sheriff's office said this week. The remains found west of Fort Lupton on Dec. 7, 2018, belong to Douglas Wayne Jackson. Until now the remains were only known as John Doe.
Fatal crash in east Denver leaves 2 people dead
DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Almeda Avenue and South Dayton Street shortly after 6 a.m. DPD tweeted that both the driver and passenger involved in the incident...
New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
Vigils for Tyre Nichols held in Denver
Even in the brutal cold, Coloradans gathered Sunday to show support for the family of Tyre Nichols.
No injuries after shots fired outside Colorado mall
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — No one was injured when two groups of people exchanged gunfire outside the Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood on Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. No suspects have been arrested in the shootout, which happened around 7:45 p.m. at the mall on West Colfax Avenue...
Adams County deputy under investigation after using force on jail inmate
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — A deputy in Adams County is under investigation after using force against an inmate in December. Body camera video appears to show the deputy using a chokehold, which is illegal in Colorado. In the video, a 34-year-old inmate named Gabriel Sisneros is seen talking to...
Jefferson County saw a 257% rise in first-time homelessness from 2020 to 2022
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — In the middle of a Colorado winter, it’s hard to imagine sleeping on the street. On one of the coldest nights of the year, teams around the state walked through cities in search of people experiencing homelessness. This annual point-in-time count helps determine how many people are in need and how much federal funding the state gets.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 3-5
COLORADO, USA — Happy February!. From golden retrievers, curling and ballet to model trains, garden shows and "Paw Patrol," there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial...
Fire that displaced dozens of residents ruled accidental
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews treated 10 people and transported two people to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire in Arapahoe County. Early Wednesday morning, crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Aurora Fire Department (AFD) and Denver...
Colorado woman combats norms by becoming first in her school to obtain black belt in a wheelchair
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It's said that less than 10 percent of people who pursue karate will ever obtain their first degree black belt, and it takes years of practice to achieve that accomplishment. Of that 10 percent, one woman at 5280 Karate Academy Foundation in Lakewood is defying even more odds.
Denver City Council votes to decriminalize jaywalking
DENVER — The Denver City Council voted Monday night to adopt a bill decriminalizing jaywalking in the city. The council approved the measure in a 10-3 vote. City data cited in a committee presentation earlier this month shows that Denver police only issued about 135 jaywalking tickets in the past five years, and most of those went to people of color or people living on the streets.
14 kids from Ukraine fly to Denver for a vacation in Colorado
DENVER — Kids from Ukraine flew into Denver on Wednesday night to start a two-week vacation in Colorado. Most of them have lost a father in the Russian invasion. One girl's mother was taken hostage by the Russian army. A non-profit in Colorado, Ukraine Aid Fund, paid for their...
Wheat Ridge police investigating incident on I-70 after a truck driver was shot
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo — Wheat Ridge Police (WRP) are investigating a possible altercation in which a driver was shot on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning, WRP said. WRP said the incident occurred around 8:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the Ward Road exit. The far two...
Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0