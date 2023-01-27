Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
State politicians pushing for funding for Christiansburg Institute restoration
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute (CI) was the first high school for Black students in southwest Virginia. Its doors were open until 1966, but now, only one building still stands on the former 200-acre campus. The Institute’s dream is to bring the Edgar Long Building back to life....
Roanoke City Council looking into solutions to affordable housing crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City council is looking at ways to tackle the ongoing affordable housing crisis. Council is planning to adopt an inclusionary zoning ordinance. This comes after the last city council meeting, where members approved a revitalization zone. “We’re just desperate for housing,” Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd said....
Harvest Foundation, Virginia Legal Aid Society work together to reduce evictions in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Legal Aid Society recently received a grant from The Harvest Foundation to reduce evictions in Martinsville and Henry County. The three-year, $400,000 grant will allow Virginia Legal Aid Society to expand its eviction reduction program. “If residents don’t have stable housing, that creates a cycle...
Roanoke NAACP, community gather to honor Tyre Nichols
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “As a mother with black men, it’s devastating to know that this is still happening in 2023.”. The murder of Tyre Nichols, has shaken communities across the country, including in southwest Virginia. The Roanoke NAACP Youth Council hosted a press conference to share their thoughts, along with community members and law enforcement.
MCPS seeking input on school security
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is asking for input on school safety. The school district has funds it wants to use to enhance school security measures. Through an online survey, the community can give feedback on how the money should be spent and where the biggest needs...
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
RU and City of Radford partner to launch business center
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The old SunTrust Bank building on E. Main Street in Radford will soon have a new purpose. Radford City and Radford University announced a partnership that will create The Hub at Radford. It’s a new economic development venture with the goal of spurring business in the city and beyond.
Pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company expanding in Danville, creating 34 jobs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., is investing $6.1 million to establish a standalone base of operation in Danville, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The governor’s team says the investment will create 34 jobs. The company’s new facility will be at 1 Ecomnets Way. The governor’s...
Caesars Virginia holds supplier outreach event to partner with local businesses
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Virginia is looking to partner with local businesses once its Danville casino is up and running. Caesars held a supplier outreach event at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Wednesday. The event was for people in the area to learn more about doing business with Caesars.
Gas prices in Roanoke up 10.4 cents in the past week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 36.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 23.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
Slavery in Appalachia: The untold stories of Black Appalachian history
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The topic of slavery in Appalachia is a subject that is hard to discuss, and not well known. Some people believe slavery did not exist in the Appalachian or Blue Ridge Mountains. However, from the earliest years of European settlement, slavery has been part of the fabric of the region.
Virginia ABC opens liquor store in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia ABC opened up a liquor store Monday in downtown Roanoke. Company and downtown Roanoke officials unveiled the store at 121 Campbell Avenue Southeast Monday afternoon. The store was originally an ABC store in the 1950s. It closed in 1983 and then became a church. Now,...
No one hurt in southeast Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street in southeast Roanoke closed a portion of the road for an hour Tuesday night. Roanoke Fire-EMS received the call at 6:21 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house on fire and contained it shortly after. Roanoke Fire-EMS said there is extensive damage, but it was a vacant house.
Experts recommend checking in on your children’s mental health in times of national tragedies
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we continue to see more information about traumatic events, it’s important to check in with your children on their mental health. Behavioral experts recommend having an open conversation with your kids about what they may be seeing on social media. Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare’s...
Lifelong learning opportunities offered at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at Virginia Tech is a member-driven, volunteer organization that draws on the wealth of academic and community resources in the New River Valley and beyond to provide intellectual, cultural, and social experiences for curious adults 50 and older. Lyndsay LaLonde, the...
Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation. Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”
Therapy dog joins Roanoke College staff
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has introduced its newest student-athlete wellness supporter. Milo is a pet rescue-turned-certified therapy dog. Milo, who was adopted by Head Athletic Trainer Gabi Oney, has been lifting spirits around the Jim Buriak Athletic Training Clinic with his cuddly disposition and his love of head pats, according to the college.
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
