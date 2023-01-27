ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

Wave 3

Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Student taken into custody after gun found at Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Moore High School Wednesday morning. Principal Traci Morris-Hunt confirmed the incident in a letter sent home to Moore families. The letter reads:. Dear Marion C. Moore Families,. We always want to let you know...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'People shouldn't have to live and experience things like this': LMPD arrests man in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for reportedly shooting at officers and setting a house on fire in the Valley Station neighborhood Wednesday. According to their social media, police asked people to avoid the area around the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard near the Gene Snyder, and anyone at a home was asked to shelter in place.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Mother and boyfriend indicted in baby's death

Matthew Stewart Kentucky Sport Boat, and Recreation Show. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow. The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. WATCH | Thousands of donated...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Police: Juvenile hospitalized following shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Shively neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2:36 p.m. in the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue, just off of Dixie Hwy, according to Shively PD Major Patrick Allen. Officials arrived on scene and...
SHIVELY, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. man wanted for attempted arson, serving alcohol to minors, leads deputy on lengthy foot pursuit

A Grayson County man wanted for attempted arson and serving alcohol to minors has been arrested after a lengthy foot chase. Friday night at approximately 10:15, Deputy Caleb Owens attempted to serve two arrest warrants on 44-year-old Mark B. Dennis, of St. Paul, at a residence in the 5000 block of St. Paul Road. Dennis, though, fled on foot, according to the arrest citation, running “down Floyd Clark Drive” and into a wooded area. Owens gave chase as Dennis “circled back and ran towards St. Paul Road” before he again entered the woods.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Human remains found in Boyle County not connected to Andrea Knabel

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Lanes reopened after police incident closes Clark Memorial Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police confirmed traffic is moving once again after a police incident closed both directions of traffic on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Wednesday morning. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, calls came in around 8:55 a.m. to an incident on the Clark Memorial Bridge. No other details were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Oldham County police investigate weekend shootings that injured 2 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police are investigating two weekend shootings that left a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old injured. On Saturday, OCPD responded to Baptist Health La Grange around 10 p.m. after a 22-year-old was taken to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Officers determined the shooting happened...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

1 killed in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured. The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.
MEADE COUNTY, KY

