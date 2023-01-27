SACRAMENTO — An alleged D.U.I. crash has sent two children to the hospital.The crash happened on Fulton Avenue and Cottage Way, where a man suspected of driving under the influence with a toddler in his car crashed into five vehicles. The second child was in one of the cars the driver hit, and both were taken to the hospital and expected to be ok. Police arrested the driver at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO