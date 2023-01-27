Read full article on original website
Valentine’s Day Market Feb. 5
KINGMAN – This is the one-year anniversary of Pitchfork Market! Head down to Beale Celebrations, 201 N Fourth St., for a very special Pitchfork Market on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle to support the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce., a fashion show, a live band, and a bar. Las Tradiciones Coffee Company will have their Nicaraguan coffee. Other food vendors include The Canvas Fire, BIG Island Grill, Teal Taco, Crepensmooth, and Grumpy Grandpa’s Roasted Corn. Enjoy art, jewelry, baked goods, home decor, clothing, crafts, from local vendors. Call 623-249-1157 for more information.
Second spring gardening workshop set
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Master Gardeners will present a spring planting workshop on Saturday, Feb. 4 beginning at 1 p.m., at the Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office, 101 E. Beale St. The Master Gardeners will be offering advice and information on everything from selecting seeks for your individual...
BHC Farmer’s Market is first Saturdays
BULLHEAD CITY – If you keep thinking, “we’ll get to the Farmers Market before the end of the season,” and haven’t yet, there are only three Bullhead City Farmers Markets left in the 2022-2023 season. The themed monthly Farmers Markets are held on the first Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95.
Cirque Italia is now presenting “Paranormal Cirque!”
KINGMAN – Are you ready Kingman? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a MATURE audience!
First Friday to focus on health
This will be a Financial Health and Vendor Event where attendees can chat with professionals in the fields of banking, investing, mortgages, etc. Feel free to ask questions, obtain information to take with you, learn about classes being offered at Mohave Community College, see what local vendors have to offer.
Mustang giveaway date set
KINGMAN – The drawing for Butch Meriwether’s GT500 Mustang is scheduled for Monday, February 6 at 2 p.m. Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins, and radio newsman and reporter Dave Hawkins, will be drawing the winning ticket at the Arizona Route 66 Museum (Powerhouse) parking lot under the Route 66 sign.
EDNA LUCILLE BINDOFER
Edna Lucille Bindofer, of Kingman, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. She was 97. Mrs. Bindofer was born Sept. 28, 1925 in Alcoa, TN. The family contact is her son Eugene Bindofer, Jr. Arrangements were made by Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman.
Colorado River Can Blasters holds grand opening
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Colorado River Can Blasters to celebrate its Grand Opening. Colorado River Can Blasters is a cleaning service for residential and commercial trash cans. In addition to can cleaning, pressure washer, solar panel, driveway, bbq, window and patio cleaning are also available. Attending the ribbon cutting from left to right were Bendha Sandez, Stephanie Burmingham, Jacob Burmingham, Cole Blackwell, Richard Indresano, Michael Burmingham and Catherine Hollowell.
MRF hosts Main Street, human trafficking speakers
KINGMAN – The public is invited to the Mohave Republican Forum (MRF) meeting on Wednesday, February 8, at 5:30 p.m. with Jordan Brown, Coordinator for the Mohave County Human Trafficking/Domestic Violence Coalition, and members from Main Street Kingman who will be giving presentations and answering questions. Personnel from the...
MCC seeks community input on Facilities Master Plan & Student Housing
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College will hold a Special Public Forum to discuss and gather input on the Facilities Master Plan (FMP) and seek input on the potential of having student housing on MCC campuses. “We’re inviting everyone to attend and receive an update on the FMP, which...
Knudson, Hall named county spelling bee champs
MOHAVE COUNTY – A seventh grader from Colorado City was crowned champion of the 2023 Mohave County spelling bee Friday, Jan. 27. Bright young spellers from throughout the county squared off in the annual competition held in the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Auditorium in downtown Kingman. Ethan Knudson...
Coffee with the Mayor set for Feb. 3
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Join Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson for coffee on Friday, February 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and learn about what is happening in the city and get answers to questions you may have about current and future projects. Meeting is held in the Council Chambers at the Police Department located at 2360 McCulloch Blvd North.
INA challenge afoot
MOHAVE COUNTY – Out-of-state entities have gone to court to challenge Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) Director Tom Buschatzke’s Dec. 19, 2022 designation of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA). Mohave County formally requested the designation, contending that farming operations north of Kingman are overtaxing the basin.
Kingman Health Inc. Board of Directors announces new CEO for KRMC
KINGMAN – The KHI Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Heath Evans, MBA, MSHA, as president and chief executive officer of Kingman Regional Medical Center. On February 20, Evans will succeed Roger Forgey, who has served as interim CEO since August of last year. Evans is an experienced...
BLM prescribed burning planned in the Hualapai Mountains
KINGMAN – Fire managers from the Bureau of Land Management Colorado River District are planning to conduct prescribed burning in the Hualapai Mountains, 20 to 25 miles southeast of Kingman, AZ from February through March 2023. Specific treatment locations include Blue Tank, Bull, Hibernia, and Grapevine Canyons. Burning operations will occur in one or more of these locations over multiple days, pending appropriate weather and fuel conditions and are expected to be complete within three to five days after ignition.
Shooter, bystander injured following Bullhead standoff
BULLHEAD CITY – Lake Havasu City police are investigating an officer involved shooting (OIS) that resulted in the wounding of a suspect and a civilian in Bullhead City. It is standard procedure for an outside agency to conduct an independent investigation of a shooting involving officers from another law enforcement agency.
Beckwith found guilty of second-degree murder
KINGMAN – A Lake Havasu City teenager faces mandatory prison following his trial conviction for manslaughter and a finding that the offense involved use or discharge of a firearm. The Mohave County Superior Court jury deliberated for five hours in the week-long trial of Carter Beckwith, 19, before returning the guilty verdict Friday, Jan 27 at the Law and Justice Center in Kingman.
Plea deal reached in fentanyl busts
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man will be sent to the Arizona Department of Corrections after police seized nearly 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills from him in drug busts just five months apart. Cameron Mackey, 31, entered plea agreements Monday that will resolve two felony drug cases short of trial.
Aguilar case pending outcome of plea deal
KINGMAN – A young Lake Havasu City resident has been advised he could spend five times longer in prison if convicted at trial rather than entering a plea agreement for a Memorial Holiday weekend shooting incident. The disparate potential outcomes resulting from a plea deal or trial were explained during a Jan. 31 “Donald” hearing for defendant Andres Aguilar, 20.
