KINGMAN – Fire managers from the Bureau of Land Management Colorado River District are planning to conduct prescribed burning in the Hualapai Mountains, 20 to 25 miles southeast of Kingman, AZ from February through March 2023. Specific treatment locations include Blue Tank, Bull, Hibernia, and Grapevine Canyons. Burning operations will occur in one or more of these locations over multiple days, pending appropriate weather and fuel conditions and are expected to be complete within three to five days after ignition.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO