ABC 4
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
ksl.com
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
ABC 4
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
kjzz.com
3 arrested on reports of reckless driving, brandishing gun at truck driver
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — Three occupants of a white sedan were arrested Monday morning after police said they were witnessed driving in a reckless manner and brandishing a weapon at a driver of a semi truck. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that they were dispatched to milepost...
Sheriff Jared Rigby’s future with POST could be decided Tuesday
Members of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council are expected to discuss and decide Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby's future during an emergency meeting Tuesday.
kjzz.com
Drivers in serious condition after attempt to pass truck in no passing zone
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers were hospitalized in serious condition after one attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. Officials said a gold car was traveling westbound on State Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Blvd. at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Monday. They said the...
kuer.org
Utah set aside $10M for homelessness. Instead of services, cities tapped it for police
The following story was funded byThe Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with KUER, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Standard-Examiner and The Spectrum News. It’s an early January afternoon and behind the Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City, several homeless...
Opinion: What are the chances free fares will come to Utah transit?
Utah Transit Authority would need about $35 million to make up for the loss of fare collections. Past free-fare periods have been successful. When will transit riders see permanent free fares?
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
2 in critical condition following Utah County crash
Two individuals suffered serious injuries following a car crash in Utah County on Monday, Jan. 30.
Multiple vehicle accident near Jordanelle Gondola; U.S. Highway 40 shut down
SUMMIT COUNTY — A major accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on Sunday on Highway 40 near the Jordanelle Gondola. Multiple injuries have been reported to have occurred as a result, […]
electrek.co
Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
kjzz.com
19 elk found dead in Utah County likely died from plant poisoning
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — Nineteen elk were found dead north of Spanish Fork Canyon over the span of six days, officials said. The elk were located on the east bench of Mapleton — the first were found on Jan. 21 and the last on Jan. 27. Scott Root...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
ABC 4
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month
Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
Farmers take extra precautions as extreme wind chill hits Utah
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect in Tooele County until Monday at noon, with wind chills as low as 30 below. It’s weather that a normal farm animal can handle with the help of some shelter and hay.
kslnewsradio.com
Frigid temperatures delaying some school start times
LOGAN, Utah — A number of schools in northern Utah will open on a delayed schedule. The Cache County School District. Box Elder School District is moving to a virtual learning day. In the Tooele District the Dugway school is on a 2-hour delay. The other schools in the...
Ogden man charged after three shot outside local bar
An Ogden man faces multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm after allegedly shooting three people outside of a local bar, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
