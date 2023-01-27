Read full article on original website
VBPD: Suspect dead after barricade, shootout with police on Decathlon Dr
A suspect is dead after being shot by police during a barricade situation in Virginia Beach that took nearly four hours.
Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting on Dalton Rd in Virginia Beach
A woman was taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured a person over the weekend.
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
A local Virginia police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty.
2 arrested in connection to bizarre VB car crash and homicide investigation
Two people have been arrested in connection to a bizarre Virginia Beach car crash and homicide investigation.
19-year-old crashes into another vehicle during police pursuit in Norfolk
A 19-year-old was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Norfolk over the weekend.
Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road
Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road.
Virginia Beach Police arrest 2 people in connection to homicide investigation
Virginia Beach Police have arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection to a homicide investigation that started as a car crash that took place earlier this month in the Witchduck area.
2 men injured in shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on January 30. At 12:29 p.m. police received a call about a person who had been shot in the 100 block of Charles Street. When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man, who was
Man seriously injured following 9th St. shooting in Newport News
A man was seriously injured following a shooting on 9th Street at Ivy Avenue Sunday night, police said.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter
A multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and the estate of the Chesapeake Walmart shooter.
Juvenile walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a juvenile. Around 1:35 p.m. Monday, police received a report about a juvenile that walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was reported to have non life-threatening injuries.
Altercation at Starmount Pkwy 7-Eleven in Chesapeake leads to shooting
A man was sent to a local hospital after an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake led to a shooting Sunday evening.
Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News
Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport News.
Driver dies after vehicle strikes guardrail on I-264 in Norfolk during overnight crash
Driver dies after vehicle strikes guardrail on I-264 in Norfolk during overnight crash
Chesapeake Police investigate late-night shooting
Chesapeake Police are investigating a late-night shooting Sunday on Starmount Parkway near Portsmouth Boulevard.
Man dies following shooting on Aberdeen Road in Hampton
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hampton man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting on Aberdeen Road
According to Hampton Police, Dwight McKinley was found dead on Aberdeen Road Sunday afternoon after being shot.
2 injured after leading state troopers in Gloucester into pursuit before crashing
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were injured, one critically, following a police pursuit in Gloucester that ended in a crash over the weekend. According to Virginia State Police, the incident began when a state trooper saw a 2003 Acura going in excess of 100
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound after shooting in Hampton
According to police, the call came in around 6:50 p.m. in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. Police say a man is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
