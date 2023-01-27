ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road

Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
HAMPTON, VA
2 men injured in shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on January 30. At 12:29 p.m. police received a call about a person who had been shot in the 100 block of Charles Street. When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man, who was...
SUFFOLK, VA
Man seriously injured following 9th St. shooting in Newport News

A man was seriously injured following a shooting on 9th Street at Ivy Avenue Sunday night, police said. Man seriously injured following 9th St. shooting …. A man was seriously injured following a shooting on 9th Street at Ivy Avenue Sunday night, police said. Where is Codi? One year anniversary...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter

A multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and the estate of the Chesapeake Walmart shooter. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Y4ppKZ. Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate …. A multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and the estate of the Chesapeake Walmart shooter. Read...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Juvenile walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a juvenile. Around 1:35 p.m. Monday, police received a report about a juvenile that walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was reported to have non life-threatening injuries. Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Chesapeake Police investigate late-night shooting

Chesapeake Police are investigating a late-night shooting Sunday on Starmount Parkway near Portsmouth Boulevard. Chesapeake Police are investigating a late-night shooting Sunday on Starmount Parkway near Portsmouth Boulevard. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post on the official Currituck County Government Facebook page Monday afternoon came...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby

Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

