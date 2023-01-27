Bay Co. hosts commercial driver’s licenses classes at GCSC Southport campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College and Bay County have struck a deal that will help meet the need for truck drivers.
The college will allow Bay County to use the North Bay campus driving range to help train people for commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).Panama City Beach to rezone its four wards
Bay County Chamber of Commerce officials approached the college in November to coordinate the program.
The county used to handle CDL training in-house, but new legislation made testing parameters more stringent.
Residents are traveling as far as Orlando to get the training needed for a commercial license.3 facing criminal charges after Mary G. Montgomery students fell sick after eating THC infused candy
“There is a big need in Bay County for CDL licenses and we felt it was an obligation to be a community partner because it’s not only Bay County, it’s all the municipalities,” Gulf Coast State College Trustee Frank Hall said.
The college is not charging the county to use the facility, with the stipulation that they will repave as needed.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 1