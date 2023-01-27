Read full article on original website
KFVS12
First Alert: More wintry weather on the way
(KFVS) - Heavy wintry precipitation is starting to push out of the Heartland this morning, but we are not quite in the clear yet. There are a couple more rounds of winter weather on the way. The next round moves late this afternoon and evening with a quick shot of...
KFVS12
Warming shelters in the Heartland
(KFVS) - A couple more rounds of wintry weather is on the way. More snow, sleet and freezing rain. It will also be very cold with afternoon highs in the 20s Tuesday and barely above freezing on Wednesday. This does not account for the wind chill factor or overnight lows ranging in the teens and twenties.
KFVS12
Both sides of I-155 closed in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge due to mult. crashes
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation travel map, the blockage was reported at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, January 30. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E says...
KFVS12
MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle with teen driver
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities said the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.
