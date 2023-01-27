ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities said the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.

