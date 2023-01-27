ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

First Alert: More wintry weather on the way

(KFVS) - Heavy wintry precipitation is starting to push out of the Heartland this morning, but we are not quite in the clear yet. There are a couple more rounds of winter weather on the way. The next round moves late this afternoon and evening with a quick shot of...
TENNESSEE STATE
KFVS12

Warming shelters in the Heartland

(KFVS) - A couple more rounds of wintry weather is on the way. More snow, sleet and freezing rain. It will also be very cold with afternoon highs in the 20s Tuesday and barely above freezing on Wednesday. This does not account for the wind chill factor or overnight lows ranging in the teens and twenties.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle with teen driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities said the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy