Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
County to begin tracking homeless individuals by name
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County announced plans to utilize a new and more personalized way to tackle homelessness. In order to personalize care for thousands of individuals, the county intends to begin tracking the homeless individually by name. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with the details.
KPBS
Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido
While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
KPBS
Transitional kindergarten concerns
Some parents and school faculty voice concerns about the progress of transitional kindergarten in San Diego. In other news, we have details on a long-running legal fight over how much money San Diegans with housing vouchers can get. Plus, efforts to get more people to become child psychiatrists appear to be paying off.
KPBS
Girl Scout cookies are back in San Diego
They’re back! Girl Scout cookies are now on sale in San Diego and Imperial counties. About 9,000 girl scouts in the area are participating in the cookie program this year. “Well everybody loves the Girl Scout cookie, it’s been a fan favorite and a long-term tradition that has inspired the public to support girl scouts,” said Carol Dedrich, CEO of Girl Scouts San Diego.
KPBS
San Diego school board member on TK: 'It was a little bumpy'
A new grade called Transitional Kindergarten (TK) is being expanded to all 4-year-olds across California. The San Diego Unified School District is offering the grade to every 4-year-old this year, ahead of the schedule set by Gov. Gavin Newsom. But there have been bumps in the rollout, said School Board...
kusi.com
SANDAG board members fight to change weighted voting system
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of leaders representing multiple San Diego County cities demanded SANDAG reconsider the weighted voting system. The weighted system allows veto power to three constituencies, effectively giving the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and the County the ability to direct SANDAG’s efforts. This system has been called an unfair means of silencing smaller cities.
KPBS
Change in towing policy coming to San Diego
The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
northcountydailystar.com
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport
A new ordinance is in place in Palm Springs aimed at stopping homeless people from using Palm Springs International Airport as a shelter. The city council passed the emergency ordinance unanimously during Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
Gunman robs recycling center
A man robbed a recycling center at gunpoint Monday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department announced.
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
California Reparations Task Force Zeroes In On Who’d Be Eligible For Compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
Bankers Hill man organizes 'payment strike' amid escalating utility bills
As SDG&E bills are escalating around San Diego County, some residents are going on a "payment strike."
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Republicans Urge Community to Attend Special Council Meeting on District 3 Appointment
Chula Vista, CA – The Republican community of Chula Vista is calling on all residents to join them at the special City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 31st at 5:00 pm. The council will be continuing its vote on the appointment of the District 3 City Councilmember. This is...
KPBS
How to cope with vicarious trauma caused by videos of police brutality
Psychologists say all of us can experience vicarious trauma when we bear witness to police brutality by watching what happened to Tyre Nichols and countless others like him. Then, we’ll hear about a new women’s shelter that opened last week on the site of the former San Diego downtown library. It is being run by the National Alliance on Mental illness for San Diego and Imperial Counties. Next, San Diego is changing course dramatically on how it handles the ticketing and towing of vehicles after an audit. Then, some states are paying finder's fees to people who help bring in new recruits for the U.S. National Guard. Finally, we speak to Jason Magabo Perez, San Diego’s new poet laureate about poetry and community.
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
northcoastcurrent.com
Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside reps begin terms on regional water board
Encinitas, Carlsbad and Oceanside representatives on the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors are among seven new members who participated in their first formal meeting Jan. 26. Encinitas Deputy Mayor Joy Lyndes, Carlsbad Councilwoman Teresa Acosta and Oceanside Water Utilities Director Lindsay Leahy are part of the Water...
San Diego City Attorney: pay up C Street Inn owners
The owners of C Street Inn are being ordered to pay $332,000 for not relocating its tenants when it was unsafe to stay there, according to the San Diego city attorney.
kusi.com
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
fox10phoenix.com
Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
Comments / 2