Psychologists say all of us can experience vicarious trauma when we bear witness to police brutality by watching what happened to Tyre Nichols and countless others like him. Then, we’ll hear about a new women’s shelter that opened last week on the site of the former San Diego downtown library. It is being run by the National Alliance on Mental illness for San Diego and Imperial Counties. Next, San Diego is changing course dramatically on how it handles the ticketing and towing of vehicles after an audit. Then, some states are paying finder's fees to people who help bring in new recruits for the U.S. National Guard. Finally, we speak to Jason Magabo Perez, San Diego’s new poet laureate about poetry and community.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO