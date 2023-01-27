ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State



Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Trey Lance, not Brock Purdy, will be 49ers starting QB next season | What's Wright?

The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl journey came to an end with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy left due to an elbow injury but later returned after Josh Johnson exited with a concussion. With many of the Niners key pieces returning, one question remains: their quarterback situation. Purdy was 7-1 in his rookie season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent) but Trey Lance remains on the roster. The team traded three first-round picks to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and Tom Brady-San Francisco rumors are stirring up again. However, Nick Wright is not sold on TB12 returning home and explains why Lance will be the Bay Area's lead man, not Purdy.
FOX Sports

Does Broncos hiring Sean Payton put Russell Wilson on the hot seat? | SPEAK

Russell Wilson may have had a down year last season but some help is on the way. The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their next head coach after agreeing to a deal with the New Orleans Saints to trade their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick for a 2024 third-round pick. The Athletic wrote that 'Payton's hiring leaves Russ with no excuses.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether Russ is officially in the hot seat now.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach

The Houston Texans have hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach, the team announced Wednesday. A former second-round pick by Houston in 2006, Ryans burst onto the scene as a rookie linebacker, tallying 155 total tackles and winning the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He was a first-team All-Pro the next year. Ryans made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Eagles fly to Super Bowl LVII after defeating 49ers 31-7 | THE CARTON SHOW

The Philadelphia Eagles have stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Craig Carton is joined by James Jones to talk the highlights of the game, and together they decide how much of this loss might be on the Niners' defense. With both Brock Purdy getting hurt early, and 4th-string QB Josh Johnson going out, Craig decides how much of a chance the 49ers had without a quarterback.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy to miss 6 months with torn UCL, per reports | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss the recent report that Brock Purdy will miss 6 months with a torn UCL. Broussard weighs in on the quarterback situation in San Francisco and explains there will be a battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting role next season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Expect Tom Brady to retire with the New England Patriots? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss whether Tom Brady will retire with the New England Patriots. Mangini reacts to Brady’s retirement and explains he was surprised by the announcement and believes the Patriots are the only team Brady can retire with.
FOX Sports

What are Bucs' plans after Tom Brady's retirement?

TAMPA, Fla. — The retirement of an iconic player like Tom Brady is a tremendous loss for any team to overcome. As much as he has changed the Buccaneers franchise in the last three years, Tampa Bay's goal now is to continue his legacy of winning, without him. "You...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Eagles lineman Josh Sills placed on exempt list after charges

Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How the Chiefs' Super Bowl futures have moved this season

The Kansas City Chiefs being a strong contender prior to the season to reach Super Bowl LVII wasn't a surprise. After all, the Chiefs entered the season having played in the AFC Championship Game the previous four seasons while reaching the Super Bowl twice. Make that reaching the AFC Championship...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback talent ever? | THE HERD

FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback talent ever. Payton looks back to his coaching career and explains Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly is what sets him apart and is also his greatest gift.

