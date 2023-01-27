Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, not Brock Purdy, will be 49ers starting QB next season | What's Wright?
The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl journey came to an end with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy left due to an elbow injury but later returned after Josh Johnson exited with a concussion. With many of the Niners key pieces returning, one question remains: their quarterback situation. Purdy was 7-1 in his rookie season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent) but Trey Lance remains on the roster. The team traded three first-round picks to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and Tom Brady-San Francisco rumors are stirring up again. However, Nick Wright is not sold on TB12 returning home and explains why Lance will be the Bay Area's lead man, not Purdy.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
FOX Sports
Who should Nick Saban hire to fill BOTH coordinator positions? | Number One College Football Show
Fox Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on the best candidates for both offensive and defensive coordinator positions at Alabama. Will Nick Saban hire someone from outside of his coaching tree?
FOX Sports
Can Texans get Alabama’s Bryce Young at No. 2? AFC South mock draft
The 2022 NFL season isn't quite over yet — Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles is Feb. 12 (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) — but most teams, including all those in the AFC South, have shifted focus to 2023. Draft prep...
FOX Sports
Does Broncos hiring Sean Payton put Russell Wilson on the hot seat? | SPEAK
Russell Wilson may have had a down year last season but some help is on the way. The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their next head coach after agreeing to a deal with the New Orleans Saints to trade their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick for a 2024 third-round pick. The Athletic wrote that 'Payton's hiring leaves Russ with no excuses.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether Russ is officially in the hot seat now.
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson breaks down why Jalen Hurts & Lamar Jackson are Top 5 NFL QBs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Chad Johnson to list his Top 5 NFL QBs. Chad list Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as the best QBs in the NFL. Noticeably missing from Chad's list is Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
FOX Sports
Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach
The Houston Texans have hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach, the team announced Wednesday. A former second-round pick by Houston in 2006, Ryans burst onto the scene as a rookie linebacker, tallying 155 total tackles and winning the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He was a first-team All-Pro the next year. Ryans made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009.
FOX Sports
Can Sean Payton elevate the Denver Broncos to the top of the AFC? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman debate whether Sean Payton can fix the Denver Broncos next season. Helman weighs in and explains it's a stretch for Payton to get the Broncos to the top of the AFC next year but believes he can improve Russell Wilson and the offense.
FOX Sports
How will Russell Wilson and Sean Payton fare in Denver next season? | THE HERD
Chris “The Bear” Fallica joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd and weighs in on how Sean Payton and Russell Wilson will fare with the Denver Broncos next season. Chris predicts Payton will elevate the Broncos to 9 wins next season.
FOX Sports
Eagles fly to Super Bowl LVII after defeating 49ers 31-7 | THE CARTON SHOW
The Philadelphia Eagles have stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Craig Carton is joined by James Jones to talk the highlights of the game, and together they decide how much of this loss might be on the Niners' defense. With both Brock Purdy getting hurt early, and 4th-string QB Josh Johnson going out, Craig decides how much of a chance the 49ers had without a quarterback.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy to miss 6 months with torn UCL, per reports | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss the recent report that Brock Purdy will miss 6 months with a torn UCL. Broussard weighs in on the quarterback situation in San Francisco and explains there will be a battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting role next season.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Primed for Milestone 10th Super Bowl With Star-Studded Cast of Dynamic Voices Telling the Story of Super Bowl LVII
Critically Acclaimed Duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to Call First Super Bowl Anchored by Award-Winning Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. FOX Deportes Set to Broadcast Fourth Super Bowl Featuring Alejandro Villanueva, Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada and Rodolfo Landeros. FOX SUPER BOWL LVII PREGAME Features NFL Hall of...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady announces he's 'retiring for good' after 23 seasons | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Tom Brady announced his retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL. The 45 year-old quarterback was a 15-time Pro Bowler, seven-time Super Bowl champion and holds nearly every major all-time passing record in the NFL. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss his legacy.
FOX Sports
49ers QB Brock Purdy reportedly out at least 6 months after tearing UCL
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow in Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will likely need surgery, the NFL Network reported Monday. Purdy is seeking a second opinion on the elbow while he and the team are hoping that he...
FOX Sports
Expect Tom Brady to retire with the New England Patriots? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss whether Tom Brady will retire with the New England Patriots. Mangini reacts to Brady’s retirement and explains he was surprised by the announcement and believes the Patriots are the only team Brady can retire with.
FOX Sports
What are Bucs' plans after Tom Brady's retirement?
TAMPA, Fla. — The retirement of an iconic player like Tom Brady is a tremendous loss for any team to overcome. As much as he has changed the Buccaneers franchise in the last three years, Tampa Bay's goal now is to continue his legacy of winning, without him. "You...
FOX Sports
Eagles lineman Josh Sills placed on exempt list after charges
Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How the Chiefs' Super Bowl futures have moved this season
The Kansas City Chiefs being a strong contender prior to the season to reach Super Bowl LVII wasn't a surprise. After all, the Chiefs entered the season having played in the AFC Championship Game the previous four seasons while reaching the Super Bowl twice. Make that reaching the AFC Championship...
FOX Sports
Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback talent ever? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback talent ever. Payton looks back to his coaching career and explains Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly is what sets him apart and is also his greatest gift.
