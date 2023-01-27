Read full article on original website
Defense psychologist explains Brian Cohee’s mind
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The murder trial against a 21-year-old Grand Junction man is winding to a close. On Tuesday, defense attorneys called a witness they hoped would persuade the jury that Brian Cohee was insane when he murdered 69-year-old Warren Barnes. Dr. Paul Spragg was hired to perform...
Brian Cohee: the events leading to murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Defense witnesses testified today against 21-year-old Brian Cohee. Cohee is on trial for the murder of Warren Barnes. Cohee pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, though he admitted to the murder upon arrest in 2021. The defense brought a family doctor and therapist of...
$4 County clerk fee: what is it?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We were contacted about a fee on a vehicle tag renewal form that a viewer claimed they hadn’t seen before... It was a $4 county clerk for hire fee. The writer wondered if the $4 clerk for hire fee helped pick up the bill...
District 51 is asking for your help
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 wants your help deciding how to cope with declining enrollment. District 51 lost about thirteen hundred students since the 2018-2019 school year. Administrators say there are several reasons behind this major loss. Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, birth rates, and an increase...
Grand Junction doctor disciplined for prescribing Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Medical Board disciplined a family doctor in Grand Junction for prescribing Ivermectin to patients. Dr. Scott Eric Rollins prescribed the drug to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing COVID-19 treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the board.
New labatory opens at Saint Mary’s Hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new laboratory, developing since 2019, has opened at Saint Mary’s Hospital. This new lab’s goal is to make uploading patients’ results more efficient. The new laboratory cost $52.8 million and is part of a project that includes a new pharmacy and...
District 51 starting two hours late
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As reported on Daybreak, District 51 is starting on a two-hour delay this morning due to slick road conditions. This will allow time for staff and students to travel safely to school and work. Before school programs are closed this morning but after school care will be open. Half-day morning preschool classes are canceled. Students who are bussed should arrive to their stop 2 hours later than their regular pick-up time.
Colorado program feeding kids during summer break seeks sponsors
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s summer meals program wants to ensure children receive healthy meals during the summer months when school is out by finding a new sponsor. Just last summer, more than two million meals were served to students at over six hundred sites operated under Colorado’s summer...
City Council discusses who should manage land banks
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council chipped away at the ever-growing issue of affordable housing in Colorado during a workshop Monday night discussing who should manage affordable housing projects. Council members discussed land banking, a practice where a public or community-owned entity buys and stockpiles land...
Community Hospital launches new employment program for disabled adults
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction’s Community Hospital is launching a new program aimed at building employment opportunities for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s called Project Search. “At the end of each program year for Project Search, and at Community Hospital, we’re hoping that...
Deep cold turns unseasonably warm by this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ll take more edge off of the cold, and then we’ll start warming steadily going into this weekend. Steady warming will bring our temperatures to above-normal territory this weekend. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Morning low will be in the 20s. Sun will be dimmed a bit by an increase in clouds, but the clouds aren’t likely to bring any rain or snow with them until Monday. Even over the mountains, we’re likely to stay dry and unseasonably warm this weekend. High temperatures will range from the 30s to near 40 degrees for much of the Ski Country.
Morning mountain snow becomes more widespread this afternoon and evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While snow continued to fall around the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, and the Uncompahgre Plateau this morning, we have stayed dry with even a little bit of sunshine over the Grand Valley. Snow is expected to increase across the region, including in the valleys, as a cold front sweeps through the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll turn much drier and a little warmer through the rest of the week.
Sunny skies return with warmer temperatures to follow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday was a snowy day for just about everyone around the Western Slope. The snow started out in the northern higher elevations of the region through much of the morning and into the afternoon, then snow gradually moved down into the valleys late into the afternoon and through the evening hours as well. A cold front brought snow to an end overnight last night and into early this morning, clearing out skies and creating some icy conditions for many locations around the Western Slope, including in Grand Junction. Sunny to mostly sunny skies return today, then temperatures start gradually warming through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
