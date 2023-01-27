Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently Closing
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List Here
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
voiceofmotown.com
Former Player Says WVU Basketball Would Thrive in the ACC
Morgantown, West Virginia – There is no question that the Big 12 Conference is the toughest, most difficult conference in college basketball right now. With six teams in the Top 25 and no real weak teams, there is no other conference in the nation that compares to the Big 12.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Fans Excited Again After Upset Win Over Auburn
Doing in front of a packed crowd, that included basketball legend Charles Barkley, and a rowdy atmosphere, West Virginia managed to beat number 15 Auburn 80-77 on Saturday afternoon. The win provides the Mountaineers a big boost in terms of their resume for the NCAA Tournament. WVU has now won...
WOWK
Okonkwo gaining confidence, showing off his athleticism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There are some differences between Jimmy Bell Jr. and James Okonkwo. For starters, they hail from completely different continents. Bell is two inches taller and has at least 40 pounds on the younger Okonkwo. Bell has a football background; Okonkwo was a tennis player in his life across the pond.
WOWK
Quick Hits: Huggins talks Stevenson’s big game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball picked up a massive win on Saturday, topping the 15th-ranked Auburn Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Mountaineers showed a lot of growth as some key players broke out of their slumps to earn the win. Here’s what coach Bob...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Nathaniel Flower, a 2023 football prospect from Fairmont Senior High School, has committed to play for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers via Twitter. Flower, who comes to WVU as a preferred walk-on, will be a kicker and punter for the Mountaineers. He will complete a position room that is wide open heading into 2023 with the departure of Casey Legg.
WOWK
Golf to tee off spring season on Monday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team is set to begin its 2023 spring season on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona. Fifteen teams are scheduled to compete, including nine teams ranked in the Top 80. Teams competing are...
WOWK
Dowie and McCabe set personal bests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The West Virginia University track and field team closed out the Penn State National Open hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 28. Junior Ceili McCabe competed in the one mile...
WOWK
WVU tennis tops Indiana
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Indiana 4-3 Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Indiana. “Today was a big team win for our team! Closing our doubles at No. 2 court and then finding a way to close out the No. 1 doubles were huge,” Coach Misa Lisac said. “In singles matches we competed well. Momo, Michaela, and Pei-Ju all did a great job of staying disciplined and closed out their matches when they created opportunities. Cami, Ting-Pei, and Maja battled with everything they had today and stayed in the matches long enough to help us close out the team score. This is an important step forward for our program.”
Park strikes Linsly in overtime and advances to West Virginia state finals
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The West Virginia High School State Hockey Championship continued on Saturday in the Friendly City. Where teams fought for the 18th annual “Bob Otten Trophy.” The #5 Wheeling Park Patriots had a remarkable win against #4 Martinsburg. Where they won in overtime 3-2. Then hours later took on the #1 seed […]
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
wchstv.com
Winter weather advisory issued for some W.Va., Ky., Ohio counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a winter weather advisory for some counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for Kanawha, Cabell, Putnam, Clay, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, northwest Raleigh, southeast Raleigh, northwest Fayette, southeast Fayette, northwest Nicholas, southeast Nicholas and northwest Webster.
WDTV
WV School Choice Fair held in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia School Choice Fair was held Saturday at the Marriot Waterfront in Morgantown. Governor Jim Justice declared January 22nd through the 28th as West Virginia School Choice Week. More than 30 schools, education providers, and vendors were at the fair. “It’s really about bringing...
Appalachian band awaits release of new album
A new album from the Appalachian-native Davisson Brothers Band promises to be their best.
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
WDTV
The Donut Spot in Buckhannon set to open this week
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot in Buckhannon has announced that will be opening later this week. The Donut Spot will be opening in the former location of The Donut Shop on Friday, Feb. 3, according to a Par Mar Stores representative. It was announced last week that The...
wajr.com
The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
WDTV
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
