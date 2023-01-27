Former David Douglas basketball coach arrested on sexual abuse charges

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A former boys’ basketball coach at David Douglas High School was arrested Thursday for alleged sex abuse of two minors, according to Portland police.

Davonte Carter, 26, was indicted on six counts of second-degree sex abuse, four counts of third-degree sex abuse, seven counts of third-degree sodomy, luring a minor and distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Carter coached at David Douglas from 2018-2022 and was the JV head coach last season, according to OSAA . The Portland Police Bureau says that he also coached at numerous camps throughout the Portland area.

According to authorities, officers were made aware of multiple instances of inappropriate contact between Carter and two minors and notified the Portland Sex Crimes Unit, as well as the David Douglas administration.

The case was presented to a grand jury after what the PPB called an “exhaustive” investigation. The grand jury then issued a warrant for Carter’s arrest.

After being located in Webster, Tex., Carter was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. He will remain in Texas pending the extradition process.

The David Douglas School District confirmed to KOIN 6 News that Carter volunteered in the David Douglas High School boys’ basketball program beginning in 2018 and was later hired as the junior varsity boys’ basketball coach in January 2020. In October 2021, he was hired as an in-school suspension monitor but left the position in April 2022.

The families of two child sex abuse victims have filed a claim for damages against the David Douglas School District. They claim that Carter isn’t the only one to blame.

In a tort claim notice filed two weeks ago, their attorney Greg Kafoury writes that “Carter exploited his position to take advantage of these children. Further, the school district was negligent in investigating Carter, as well as retaining, evaluating, and supervising Carter … “We have done a great many lawsuits against those who’ve sexually abused children and those who employ them. And in virtually every case, you find that that the employers have notice of what’s going on, and they find a way to ignore it or cover it up.”

Kafoury also said that their may be more victims.

“The kids that I represent have been sexually abused. And there is every reason to believe that there are a number of other victims out in the community,” he said.

The district tells KOIN 6 News he continued as the JV coach until the district was made aware of the allegations against him on December 19, 2022. Officials say he was immediately placed on administrative leave shortly before being terminated.

“Both as a volunteer, and later as a prospective employee, Mr. Carter cleared a criminal history verification,” district officials stated.

Officials say the school district is fully cooperating with police in the ongoing investigation.

“As a school district, our concern now is the health and well being of our students, and especially those impacted either directly or indirectly,” district officials told KOIN 6. “We are working with and offering support for all affected students. Counselors in all David Douglas schools are aware and are prepared to support any students seeking it.”

Anyone who has information on these or other incidents is asked to contact Detective Sean Harris at sean.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0838, or Detective Wendi Hamm at wendi.hamm@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0999.

