lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School District starting two hours late Wednesday due to internet outage
The Edmonds School District, which was an impacted by a districtwide internet outage most of the day Tuesday, announced Tuesday night that there would be a two-hour late start for students Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the problem. The late start was for students only. Employees were told to report...
lynnwoodtoday.com
VFW Post 8870 announces Freedom Scholarship for graduating HS seniors
VFW Post 8870 is once again offering its Freedom Scholarship to graduating high school seniors. To qualify, a student must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran and must also reside within the boundaries of either the Edmonds or Mukilteo school district. Students who live in school district boundaries but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds College renews partnership with Seattle Credit Union for students in construction pre-apprenticeship program
Edmonds College has extended its partnership with Seattle Credit Union to assist graduates who successfully enroll and complete the college’s Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program (CAP) through the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC). Seattle Credit Union (SCU) is providing a $4,000 grant to students transitioning into their chosen apprenticeship through a...
lynnwoodtoday.com
County’s Department of Emergency Management receives prestigious accreditation
Snohomish County’s Department of Emergency Management is one of roughly 30 county-level agencies across the U.S. to have demonstrated excellence and accountability in emergency management. Following a rigorous peer-reviewed process, the department has received accreditation from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP). “We have one of the best emergency...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: Lynnwood hosting Ties and Tiaras Winter Ball Feb. 25
Come dance the night away and capture all the special moments during the Ties and Tiaras Winter Ball hosted by the City of Lynnwood Saturday, Feb. 25 at Cedar Valley Gym. Dancing, snacks and photo ops are all a part of this evening of magic. Advance registration is required; gentlemen and girls register separately. Dads, grandpas, uncles, brothers or any other important male figures are welcome to escort girls in attendance.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Halibut burger special at Scotty’s Food Truck Friday, Saturday
Scotty’s Food Truck is open this Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special is a Halibut Burger, with a halibut filet lightly breaded on a brioche bun accompanied by lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce — and a side of French fries.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Share what you love about your business during Lynnwood Chamber luncheon Feb. 15
The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce invites you to share what you love about your business during a special Valentine’s Day luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 15. Enjoy networking, education and promotion — and prizes. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Embassy Suites,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup Jan. 28 and 30, 2023
Relay Events (Top 3 Finishers) 1. Mountlake Terrace (Cole Leaty, Antonio Nguyen, Chris McLellan, Riki Kobayashi) 1:49.88. 2. Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:49.93. 3. Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Daniel Calkins, Caleb Schnitzius) 1:54.76. 200 Yard Freestyle:. 1. Edmonds-Woodway (Jeffrey Hoang, Ciaran Brennan, Thomas...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish PUD Board approves rate increase
The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2% general rate increase for all residential and commercial electric and water customers. According to PUD news release issued Monday, the PUD board also approved a revised implementation of a base charge for electric customers, modifying the remaining deployment schedule from four years to two. The PUD’s base charge, which went into effect on April 1, 2022, was implemented to ensure more stable bills for customers and revenue for the PUD, helping it keep rates affordable and freeing up funds for energy-efficiency and income-qualified discount programs.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 22-28, 2023
19500 Block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported. 19900 Block Poplar Way: A misdemeanor theft was reported. 1700 Block 38th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported. 6000 Block 168th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported. 3200 Block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported. 18900 Block 76th Avenue West:...
