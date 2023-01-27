Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WMBF
Florence woman accused of holding elderly victim in home with no running water, electricity
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was arrested after officers said she held an elderly adult in a home with no water or electricity. The Florence Police Department said it was called to a home on Rebecca Street for a welfare check on an elderly person on Tuesday afternoon.
WMBF
Warrants: Woman assaulted, robbed while hands taped to legs in Myrtle Beach area; 2 arrested
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are accused of kidnapping, assaulting and robbing two victims in the Myrtle Beach area earlier this month. Horry County police arrested 35-year-old Samuel Tucker on Friday. He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, and third-degree assault and battery by mob. Kelly Clemons, 42,...
WMBF
SLED: Call about ‘disorderly tenant’ led to shooting, standoff at Surfside Beach area motel
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State authorities released more information on Tuesday on what led up to a shooting and standoff late Sunday night in the Surfside Beach area. The State Law Enforcement Division said Horry County police were called to the Road Side Inn, which is near Ocean Lakes Campground, for a report of a disorderly tenant.
WMBF
‘I don’t know what to believe’: Family of man who died in Surfside Beach area standoff, shootout speaks out
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The family of Hendrix Washington spoke out about their loved one, two days after he died during a standoff and shootout near Surfside Beach. Nathaniel Washington, Hendrix’s father, recalled the last conversation he had with his son a few hours before the shooting. “I spoke...
WMBF
Deputies: 22-year-old man found dead inside vehicle in Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Lumberton area. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Hornets Road and Meadow Road on Wednesday. Authorities later identified the person inside the vehicle...
WMBF
Dillon Co. suspect turns himself in after shooting his son, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured after a shooting involving a father and son in Dillon County Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 57 in Little Rock when the father shot his son at their home. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell confirmed the...
WMBF
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
Former Grand Strand childcare worker shares red flags to look for when choosing childcare centers. There’s a lot to consider when choosing care for your little ones, and one former Grand Strand childcare worker revealed what parents should look for, and what shouldn’t be overlooked. Updated: 57 minutes...
WMBF
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is providing more details about why a Horry County Schools teacher was charged with assault and kidnapping. Surfside Beach police arrested Kimberly Bone on Thursday. An incident report shows that Bone was the one who called police to a home along...
WMBF
Dillon Co. deputies searching for man in connection to shooting on Highway 57; 1 injured
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and deputies are searching for another after a shooting in Dillon County Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 57, one person was shot and taken to an area hospital according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Deputies...
WMBF
VIDEO: Search for missing 23-year-old boater moves north; N.C. sheriff’s office helping
Last Thursday, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water. One person was rescued from the boat.
WMBF
Report: Discovery of 21 dogs in pens, tethered in Conway area leads to animal care center temporary closure
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides more information on an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday. WMBF News obtained the incident report on that investigation. It states that on Friday an officer responded to a report of...
WMBF
Horry County Animal Care Center temporarily closed to assist with police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center is closed to the public until at least Wednesday as all staff are currently working on an animal investigation with the Horry County Police Department. During the closure, the HCACC will not be able to conduct adoptions, nor accept...
WMBF
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were sent to W. Cox Ferry Road and Hwy 544 in Conway at 8 a.m. where lanes of traffic remain closed. The South Carolina...
WMBF
Missing 37-year-old man with mental health issues last seen in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 37-year-old man known to spend time in Myrtle Beach has been reported missing according to Myrtle Beach Police Department. Thomas “Tommy” Bailey was reported missing by his family on Sunday when they had not heard from him in three days, according to police.
WMBF
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people will be airlifted to the hospital with injuries after an accident with entrapment in Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown County police and emergency crews were sent to South Island Road and S Fraser Street at about 12:20 p.m. Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Fire...
WMBF
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing 23-year-old boater is stretching up the North Carolina coast, where some of his belongings have been found, according to a water rescue agency. Ocean Isle Assistant Police Chief Mac Warner confirmed that his department, the Ocean Isle Fire Department...
WMBF
‘She will be missed’: Market Common bench dedicated to woman hit, killed while riding bicycle
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A bench in the Market Common area now bears the name of a woman who was hit and killed earlier this year while she was riding her bicycle. Police said Gail Rapp was hit on Jan. 2 while on Coventry Boulevard. They said she...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department holding recruitment event to help fill 50 vacancies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking to fill several vacancies, and it hopes a recruitment event on Saturday will help. “If we build our department bigger, it’s just more safety for the residents of our community,” said Cpl. Chris Starling. “We want to make sure everybody’s safe, and the more officers we have, the better.”
WMBF
SCDNR continues on fourth day of search for missing boater last seen in North Myrtle Beach
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continues for a missing 23-year-old boater after his boat took on water near the north jetties, where the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean meet. The U.S Coast Guard announced they were suspending their search Friday evening, but other departments, family, friends and...
