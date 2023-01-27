ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Deputies: 22-year-old man found dead inside vehicle in Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Lumberton area. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Hornets Road and Meadow Road on Wednesday. Authorities later identified the person inside the vehicle...
LUMBERTON, NC
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were sent to W. Cox Ferry Road and Hwy 544 in Conway at 8 a.m. where lanes of traffic remain closed. The South Carolina...
CONWAY, SC
Myrtle Beach Police Department holding recruitment event to help fill 50 vacancies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking to fill several vacancies, and it hopes a recruitment event on Saturday will help. “If we build our department bigger, it’s just more safety for the residents of our community,” said Cpl. Chris Starling. “We want to make sure everybody’s safe, and the more officers we have, the better.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

