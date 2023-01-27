Read full article on original website
Comcast Fiber Work Will Slow Sonora Traffic
Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect delays Friday in downtown Sonora due to Comcast wire and pole work on two roadways. Comcast is working with SEFNCO Communications out of Livermore to perform what is called “over-lashing,” or adding another communication cable to an existing attachment already on a utility pole. In this case, a 250-foot fiber will be strung to five poles along East Jackson Street before turning right onto North Stewart Street, one block east of North Washington Street/Highway 49. The final pole is almost at the Dodge Street intersection.
FEMA Disaster Response Teams Ready To Assist Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA — Those impacted by the recent storms in Calaveras County can talk face-to-face with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) staff, but only for a limited time. County OES officials have announced the opening today of the Disaster Recovery Center, which will be manned seven days...
Mariposa County Delays Opening Government Offices
Mariposa, CA — Due to icy roadways, Mariposa County reports that all county government offices will be closed until 10am this morning. The move was made out of an abundance of caution. Meanwhile, government offices, and all schools, in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are running on schedule. Also of...
Calaveras State Highway Enhancement Survey To End Soon
Calaveras, CA – Caltrans is partnering with Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp to build eye-catching gateway monuments and wayfinding signs at key locations along state highways in Calaveras County. This comprehensive gateway signage program will cover 22 locations in seven communities, including Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis,...
Drought Conditions Notably Lessening In Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — A couple of months ago, the US Drought Monitor labeled nearly half of California as being in a state of “extreme” or “exceptional” drought. Following the string of atmospheric rivers in late December and early January, none of California is now in the two top categories.
Man Passed Out On Couch Attacked By Homeowner
Tuolumne, CA – A Tuolumne man attempting to wake an intoxicated guest learned a baseball bat was not the best choice as it landed him in handcuffs. It was actually the resident, 66-year-old Brian Montgomery, who recently called the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office to report an intoxicated man on his couch who would not wake up. He then abruptly tried to hang up, telling dispatchers that the man was starting to wake up and they were no longer needed.
Bold Thief Steals Generator From Railtown 1897
Jamestown, CA – Take a look at the video in the image box of the alleged thieves stealing a generator from Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown earlier this month. Columbia and Railtown State Park Rangers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. One can be seen using a dolly to wheel out the stolen equipment to a car, and the other appears to be playing lookout. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, January 6th. Here is also a picture of that getaway car. The time stamp on the video shows the time to be just after 5 a.m.
Two Injured In Calaveras Crash, Including Child
Valley Springs, CA — Two people were hurt in a crash early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a tree on Highway 26 near Lower Double Springs Road. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the two, including a small child, had serious injuries. They are from the Stockton area. They were transported to a trauma center in the central valley. An air ambulance was requested, but it could not respond due to the heavy fog. No additional information is immediately available.
Motorists May Notice Some New Fencing Along HWY 108 in Sonora
Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 108 and Mono Way may have noticed some tall fencing put up, all near former homeless camps. The fences are made of wrought iron and are 7 feet high. On Thursday, crews began installing the barriers along the Highway 108 eastbound off-ramp up to Stockton Road. That is near the former Camp Hope that was shut down last year after the City of Sonora and Caltrans joined forces, citing ordinance violations and health concerns for its closure, as earlier reported here. The two also worked together in 2021 to get fencing put up around a Caltrans property on Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection, where fire was a concern, as detailed here. The third location is behind the Lowe’s and Walmart stores along Highway 108.
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
Three people cited for selling alcohol to minors in San Joaquin County
(KTXL) — Three people were cited in San Joaquin County after giving alcohol to minors, according to the sheriff’s office. — Video Above: Firefighters call for new ways to put out electric vehicle fires According to the sheriff’s office, one clerk was cited for selling alcohol to minors while two people were cited for buying […]
5th Annual Tuolumne County Mock Trial Competition Results
Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office hosted the fifth annual Tuolumne County Mock Trial Competition at the Tuolumne Courthouse. The Mock Trial program features high school students from three local schools, Sonora High School, Summerville High School and Tioga High School. Each high school had three groups of students, assisted by attorney coaches, arguing this year’s fictional case three times with case details created by the Constitutional Rights Foundation. Each school got a turn representing the prosecution or defense team. Students operate as attorneys, witnesses, a bailiff, jewelry expert, clerk, journalist, and courtroom artist.
Free Dental Care Brings Smiles To Some Mother Lode Parents
Sonora, CA – In honor of February being National Children’s Dental Health Month, kids can get free checkups and other care in the Mother Lode, bringing a smile to their parents’ faces. Safari Smiles Dental and Smile Keepers have been providing free dental care for children ages...
Tierney, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Lee Ellin Tierney, born May 18, 1955 in Inglewood, California passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with Scattering in the Pacific Ocean. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/23/2023. Age: 67. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Two Sus Scrofa Domesticus Available For Adoption At Calaveras Shelter
San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.
Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency
Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
Moss, Ruth
Ruth Mitchell Moss, born July 8, 1919 in Okemah, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, January 20, 2023 in Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Private Family burial was held in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 01/20/2023. Age: 103. Residence: Sonora CA.
Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. At the scene, officers […]
Pierson, Larry
Larry McCrea Pierson, born September 6, 1938 in Mt. Vernon, Washington passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his residence in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/21/2023. Age: 80. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
Chinese Camp Couple Threatens Another “Ruby Ridge” If Evicted
Chinese Camp, CA – A man and woman being evicted from a home they rented in Chinese Camp threatened another “Ruby Ridge” standoff with deputies if they attempted to force him to leave. It was a reference to the eleven-day siege that took place in 1992 in...
