Embattled Pensacola contractor arrested for third time in three months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail for the third time since Nov. 30. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, LaCoste was arrested on Feb. 1, for a warrant out of Okaloosa County. He has been booked in the Escambia County Jail since 8:32 a.m., being held […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Double Bridge Run happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Double Bridge Run is BACK! One of the premier 15K races in the country, the course carries runners over two bridges, across Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound. It will run from downtown Pensacola with a tour that includes the historic district, and picturesque...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL
Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
Additional road closures this week for Eglin AFB military training
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Some roads in Okaloosa County will be closed for military training Feb. 1-3. Eglin Air Force Base is conducting military exercises that will temporarily close HWY 85, State Road 123, and State Road 285 on different days and times. “Highway 85 and State Road 123 are scheduled to close […]
2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
Bridge repair over I-10 in Baldwin Co. set for Feb. 8, could last a month: ALDOT
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County will undergo a repair beginning Feb. 8. The project is expected to last nearly a month. “ALDO anticipates work to start on Wednesday, February 8 and to be completed by approximately March 1,” reads the release. […]
WEAR
New FDOT project to widen portion of I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Transportation will be widening I-10 from four to six lanes. FDOT conducted a project development environment study from east of the Alabama state line to west of Highway 29. The distance of the widening is approximately 9.5 miles. The project will also...
WEAR
Two teens injured in drive-by shooting on Dogwood Drive in West Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in West Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:13 a.m. on Dogwood Drive. Deputies say a boy was reportedly grazed in the face and a girl was shot in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead in Escambia County shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
House demolished in Escambia Co. after ‘history of complaints’
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A house that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said had a history of complaints was demolished recently. ECSO said they have received more than 200 calls for service at 501 South 1st Street, and there have been numerous complaints from neighbors. They said the ownership/residence at the home has been […]
WEAR
Contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested in Escambia County on warrant out of Okaloosa County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Embattled contractor Jesse LaCoste is in jail again Wednesday morning. Lacoste was booked in Escambia County at 8:32 a.m. on a warrant out of Okaloosa County. The details on that warrant have not yet been released. This is the second time LaCoste has been arrested in...
WEAR
Deputies: Peachtree Commons Apartment shooting sends 2 to hospital in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people late Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Warrington. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at the Peachtree Commons Apartments on Twin Oaks Drive. Deputies say one of the victims involved...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Several suspects, one armed with knife, force their way into residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person was attacked after a number of suspects broke into the victim’s residence, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Weems Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary. According to police, a number of suspects, including two known female subjects, forced their way into the victim’s residence and fought with the victim. One suspect was armed with a knife, police said.
WEAR
Pensacola mother loses third child in shooting at Bellview house party
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is speaking out after her son was shot and killed at a house party in Bellview over the weekend. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says there are no leads yet. Family members identified the victim in Sunday's shooting as 24-year-old James Brown. He was...
WEAR
Portion of Crittenden Drive in Navarre to close for 20 days
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A portion of Crittenden Drive in Navarre will close for 20 days beginning Thursday for drainage improvements. Crittenden Drive immediately south of East Bay Boulevard will close beginning Thursday for drainage improvements. Weather permitting, the road will reopen at the end of the day on Feb. 23.
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
WEAR
Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
Weather delays, cancels flights at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than half a dozen flights in and out of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport Tuesday were delayed or canceled. Flights with both American and Delta airlines were delayed more than 5 hours from the original departure time. Some arriving flights showed Dallas diversions and delays of more than two hours. The […]
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 33rd anniversary of missing teen
OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a public plea Wednesday, Feb. 1 for information in a 33-year missing teenager case. Andrea Durham, a 13-year-old girl disappeared from her family’s Ocean City apartment near Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990. OCSO is still hoping to find her. According to “The […]
