Pensacola, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Double Bridge Run happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Double Bridge Run is BACK! One of the premier 15K races in the country, the course carries runners over two bridges, across Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound. It will run from downtown Pensacola with a tour that includes the historic district, and picturesque...
PENSACOLA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL

Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

New FDOT project to widen portion of I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Transportation will be widening I-10 from four to six lanes. FDOT conducted a project development environment study from east of the Alabama state line to west of Highway 29. The distance of the widening is approximately 9.5 miles. The project will also...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead in Escambia County shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Several suspects, one armed with knife, force their way into residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person was attacked after a number of suspects broke into the victim’s residence, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Weems Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary. According to police, a number of suspects, including two known female subjects, forced their way into the victim’s residence and fought with the victim. One suspect was armed with a knife, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Portion of Crittenden Drive in Navarre to close for 20 days

NAVARRE, Fla. -- A portion of Crittenden Drive in Navarre will close for 20 days beginning Thursday for drainage improvements. Crittenden Drive immediately south of East Bay Boulevard will close beginning Thursday for drainage improvements. Weather permitting, the road will reopen at the end of the day on Feb. 23.
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man found in possession of over 800 grams of meth

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop resulted in a trafficking amount of meth, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Curtis Strong, 38, is charged with trafficking meth and for the possession of drug paraphernalia. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says their...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
WKRG News 5

Weather delays, cancels flights at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than half a dozen flights in and out of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport Tuesday were delayed or canceled. Flights with both American and Delta airlines were delayed more than 5 hours from the original departure time. Some arriving flights showed Dallas diversions and delays of more than two hours. The […]
DESTIN, FL

