ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 139

Mikl
4d ago

so now the next generation will be given an occupation at a very young age, basically being told what they are going to be when they grow up. however, we will let them decide, on their own, at a way to young of age, what they want to relate as...... who comes up with this stuff?

Reply(5)
38
Buc-ee
4d ago

Changing their levels of empathy ? Geezus if the want the kids any whinier than the current generation, they’ll all need to be sedated. Not sure who comes up with these so called “social experiments” but they need to go. Far. In a hole. Forever. And WTF buys into this BS.

Reply(13)
30
Throbbing Johnson
4d ago

what ever happened to reading, writing,math, science and history? why are they trying to change basic education Soo much?

Reply(3)
35
Related
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
TheDailyBeast

Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts

Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
JENISON, MI
The Independent

School condemned for ‘racist’ hair policy after segregation of girl with cornrows

A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
Fox News

Fox News

949K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy