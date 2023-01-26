Read full article on original website
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Tennessee DA warns all involved in Tyre Nichols death more charges could come as 7th officer relieved of duty
Shelby County, Tennessee District Attorney Steve Mulroy issued a stark warning to anyone involved in the death of Tyre Nichols, that more charges could be filed.
Memphis Fire Department fires three following Tyre Nichols death
Three Memphis, Tennessee fire department members were terminated on Monday for failing to give Tyre Nichols an adequate assessment.
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
Memphis cops reportedly gave Tyre Nichols 71 commands in 13 minutes: 'So far out of the norm'
A New York Times analysis of footage released by the city of Memphis revealed officers issued 71 commands for Tyre Nichols within 13 minutes, orders which were “often contradictory.”
Tennessee sheriff opens new investigation into two deputies after Tyre Nichols bodycam video release
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. announced Friday evening that he has ordered an internal investigation, following the release of a bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' injuries.
Tyre Nichols video: Police chief warns Memphis not to react violently after body cam footage release
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening ahead of a decision by the police department to release the body cam footage in Tyre Nichols' death.
Tyre Nichols: Al Sharpton condemns violent protesters for ‘helping the police’ after Times Square arrests
The Rev. Al Sharpton said the five Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death "disgrace our race" and called for protests to remain peaceful, arguing police want to "see violence."
Reaction swift after Tyre Nichols police footage released; 'These men were street fighting,' former cop says
Reaction to the release of Memphis police bodycam footage showing the deadly encounter between officers and Tyre Nichols was swift Friday evening.
Tyre Nichols videos: Eric Garner's daughter criticizes release of footage like a 'premiere of a movie'
Emerald Snipes-Garner blasted the Memphis authorities' release of the Tyre Nichols footage on Friday, telling NewsNation's Chris Cuomo that it was like a movie premiere.
Democrat freshman rep deletes tweet calling Tyre Nichols' killing the ‘result of white supremacy’
A freshman Democratic congressman has deleted a tweet that described the death of Tyre Nichols as being a result of "white supremacy" — even though the officers are Black.
Whoopi Goldberg asks if 'we need to see White people get beat up' to see change, then quickly clarifies
Whoopi Goldberg asked during "The View" on Monday if "we need to see white people get beat up" to see police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols.
CNN commentator ripped for tying DeSantis’ rejection of African Studies course to Memphis police killing
CNN commentator and former Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., was criticized for linking racism and DeSantis-endorsed public school policy to the killing of Tyre Nichols.
SEAN HANNITY: The left only cares about its own divisive narrative
Fox News host Sean Hannity said the left isn't interested in improving policing, only pushing a divisive narrative in his opening monologue on 'Hannity.'
Jemele Hill claims Black people can 'carry water' for White supremacy: 'You're stuck on faces'
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill insisted on Twitter that Black people can support White supremacy with regards to the police beating of Tyre Nichols.
