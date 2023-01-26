Read full article on original website
LJWR
4d ago
I figured the jeep had to have been stolen in as I saw a commercial where one jeep started at $90,000. That much for a jeep? I'll stay with my Corolla. As for Washington State, how's that defund the police working out for you?
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
A cell phone was recording their Bellingham home. Man arrested for voyeurism
The suspect is being held without bail in Whatcom County Jail.
Bellingham police seek driver who hit pedestrian and fled
Witnesses, video footage sought from Tuesday, Jan. 24, incident in the Roosevelt neighborhood.
With $1,800 from the bank robbery in his possession, man arrested in Bellingham
Another $130 was found when officers got a search warrant for a tent where the suspect was living.
‘A double life’: Skagit County pastor accused of dealing drugs, money laundering
A Skagit County pastor who “admitted he leads a double life” was arrested in January with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine and bragged that he was a good drug dealer, according to court documents. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested January 19 in Mount Vernon after...
lynnwoodtimes.com
“Unlawful,” “Sickened,” “Heinous:” Local law enforcement respond to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 28, 2023—Local law enforcement agencies throughout Snohomish County released statements of disgust to the video footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, 29, by five Memphis Police Officers on the evening of January 7, 2023. Nichols died on January 10 at St. Francis Hospital.
Police seek man seen in surveillance photo for Whatcom bank robbery
The thief was described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a regular build.
Renton police arrest mother, daughter for alleged robbery and carjacking
A mother and daughter were arrested Tuesday from a carjacking in Renton that occurred on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Snohomish County deputies were told that an SUV that had been taken during a robbery and carjacking in Renton had left an apartment in Everett and was headed to a restaurant in Mukilteo.
Two men wanted in destruction of Blaine gas station ATM with stolen car
Two men are wanted by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office after they were spotted on surveillance cameras breaking into a gas station with a stolen car to steal an ATM and crushing the ATM with the car before fleeing the scene. At about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, deputies...
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police ask public’s assistance to locate missing woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marye L Ketelhut, age 67, who has been reportedly missing since Wednesday, January 25th, and last seen downtown Thursday. She reportedly does not know her way around Bellingham and has no phone nor car....
myeverettnews.com
Another Driver Crashes Through E. Marine View Drive Off Ramp From I-5
Back on December 31st a driver crashed their vehicle through signs, a guardrail and fence at the end of the offramp from northbound I-5 to E. Marine View Drive in north Everett, Washington. The vehicle stopped before going all the way to the railroad tracks below and the Everett Fire Department used a rope rescue to bring the driver up the embankment. The driver was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center to be checked out.
natureworldnews.com
Animal Sanctuary Sued, Faces Possible Euthanasia for 80% of Exotic Animals — Washington
After some animals escaped, a Washington animal sanctuary was sued. As their options are limited by their budget, 80% of their exotic animals may have to be put to death. For 21 years, the wolves at Predators of the Heart have been free to roam the fenced grounds of the sanctuary near Anacortes. The sanctuary is home to more than 50 different species of animals, including 15 wolves, but its days may be numbered.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Rain/Snow expected this Tuesday in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 27°F on Monday night to a high of 50°F on Saturday according to the National Weather Service. A 30% chance of rain/snow is expected Tuesday evening that is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s when snow is possible for Bellingham as arctic winds start to blow
Cold weather shelters may open; pipes could freeze.
Fox News
