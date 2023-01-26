Biden is not stupid, he is suffering dementia. His mind is no longer there and cannot run this country. Biden is doing more damage than good and the people will suffer for it. However, not everything is Biden's fault. The politicians whom we elected into office are doing there fair share of damage. The Whitehouse is non-functional, chaotic, and self serving. It seems the American people cannot vote to elect the right people for office.
we Don't Think we Know. Jill in No Better. What wife would go along with LETTING their spouse, with Dementia. to Be the BIGGEST JOKE WORLD WIDE. Must be in it for all the Crime family Money. She is Actually Worse.
he is the president of the United States of America. this is not the first and not the only time Biden is an embarrassment to the United States of America
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
