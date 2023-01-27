Read full article on original website
Parents, kids face dilemma with after-school activities | THE MOM STOP
When I was growing up, I did ballet for a decade — from the time I was 3 years old until I was 13. My sister and I also sang in the children’s choirs at church and took piano lessons. We danced tap and jazz, tried gymnastics for a while, and when I was a teenager, played softball and basketball. ...
livinglifeandlearning.com
Valentine’s Day Worksheets for Kindergarten
Looking for an enjoyable and educational way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your kindergarteners?. This Valentine’s Day Worksheets for Kindergarten are designed to help your little one sort words, count numbers, identify letter sounds, and even learn how to write! These worksheets make it easy-peasy to teach math and language arts in a fun, festive way. Plus they’re full of vibrant characters that will get every kindergartener excited about learning.
'Why My Family?': After Her 2 Kids Were Killed, Native American Mom Shares Grief, and Joy, of Raising Grandkids
Odelia Jose, 58, has stepped into a mother role to her grandkids Jeromy, 2, Kendrick, 3, and Kaydence, 4 At 58 years old, Odelia Jose's life has been riddled with pain. Instead of enjoying her retirement years on the Gila River Indian Reservation in Sacaton, Ariz., she grapples with the heartache that's plagued her since the shooting deaths of two of her children, who were killed four years apart. The killings had a traumatic effect on Jose's only surviving daughter, now 25, who coped with the loss of...
My husband ruined the Christmas dinner I made for my mother-in-law
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Since the moment I started dating my now-husband, I've had to deal with the reality that cooking just isn't my thing. I don't look forward to it, I don't fantasize about creating recipes, etc. It's just not my thing.
27 Kids Who Completely And Totally Terrified Me With The Unsettling Things They Said
"My oldest told me she kept seeing an old man in our apartment. One day, we were looking at photos of my dad, and she said, 'Oh, that’s the old man.' He had passed away a few months earlier."
Wife on husband: "He talks about divorce each time I stay out late with my friends"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being married and still going to parties with your friends is not always easy to do in a relationship. Trust, patience, and plenty of determination will go into convincing your partner that nothing strange is happening when you come back later than usual, but even then, doing it too often can eventually lead to them doubting your actions.
After taking the role of a parent at 9 years old when her parents left home, this woman learns to grieve her childhood
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I took on the role of making sure my younger siblings were fed, clothed and ready to go to bed on time at the age of about nine years. I sometimes would skip meals when the food was too little or school because there was no one else to take care of them. My parents were either away most times doing manual jobs, or were too drank to pay attention, or one parent had left home because their fights escalated leading to one dissapearing for three weeks. I have to admit I feel I was robbed off my childhood and it hurt when I look back."
psychologytoday.com
When Children Give Up on Parents: Beyond the Breaking Point
BPD and NPD symptoms challenge the ability of parents to meet their children's needs. Parents who cannot fully meet their children's needs can stay close to their children by supporting efforts at getting needs met by others. Failure to support these efforts may push the child over the breaking point,...
Daughter on mom and dad: "My parents should pay me to share a room with my sister"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a couple gets married they will usually get their own home and look forward to raising a family there. But how should you react when the number of bedrooms is less than the number of kids you have, and they don't want to share the space, or they expect some kind of compensation for agreeing to that?
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.
This article originally appeared on March 5, 2017My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child.I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.Here are three things I've learned since losing Mam:
Wife on mother-in-law: "She told me she's embarrassed of me in front of my kids"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being friendly with your in-laws will often require more than a casual nod, and staying determined to keep the whole family happy may take extra effort and time.
Mom on daughter: "She wants to go on a trip with her boyfriend and his parents; they want grandkids"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids grow up, make friends, and have great results in school is very fulfilling but watching them start relationships and wondering if the partner they choose is the right one for them is a whole different kind of stress when you're a parent.
‘For the Sake of the Kids’: Parents on the Verge of Divorce Refuse to Sleep in the Same Bedroom
This is a work of creative non-fiction. All events in this essay are true to the best of my own memory and personal experience. When I was in elementary school, I had a best friend. We'll call her Mary. Every other weekend, we were having sleepovers at each other's houses, and would spend hours doing arts and crafts, watching movies, and playing games.
Wife on husband: "He won't have leftovers for lunch; I get up at 5 a.m. to cook"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing food and cooking are some of the fun things couples do when they live together. Trying out new flavors or just making meals and feeling loved and comforted is, for some couples, an essential part of being married.
marthastewart.com
How to Tell Your Loved Ones—Especially Your Parents—That You're Engaged to Someone They Haven't Met
Congratulations, you're engaged! Even as you revel in this celebratory moment with your partner, you're likely wondering about how you should share the exciting news with your family and friends—especially if they haven't met your future spouse yet. Whether you've had a whirlwind romance or just haven't had an opportunity to introduce them since you started dating, there are a few etiquette-approved ways to communicate accepting a proposal to someone your inner circle doesn't know. Here's how to go about the process, according to experts.
'Selfish' Woman Refusing to Attend Husband's Funeral to Support Kids Backed
"What kind of people send hateful emails to a grieving widow?" asked one Reddit user, while another told the poster: "You deserve better."
brides.com
What Does the Grandmother of the Bride Wear to a Wedding?
Watching a granddaughter get married is every grandmother’s dream, but one thing that she may not consider is what to wear to the wedding. As one of the most important members of the family and guests of honor, a grandmother's attire is of the utmost importance and one that should be highly considered for the special occasion. But, depending on how fashionable your grandmother is, she may need a little support when shopping for a look.
Man's Stepdaughter is Left Out After Sister Makes a Special Meal For Everyone Else
According to a Reddit post with over 16,000 upvotes and nearly 4300 comments, a 27-year-old woman shared a story about a dinner party gone wrong. The woman, who is not a professional chef but has taken several cooking classes and enjoys making elaborate meals for friends and family, hosted a five-course dinner in honor of her parents' wedding anniversary.
Mom Uses Wallpaper to Give Kid Their Dream Dresser
This is so much fun and perfect for kids with changing interests.
