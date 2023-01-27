*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I took on the role of making sure my younger siblings were fed, clothed and ready to go to bed on time at the age of about nine years. I sometimes would skip meals when the food was too little or school because there was no one else to take care of them. My parents were either away most times doing manual jobs, or were too drank to pay attention, or one parent had left home because their fights escalated leading to one dissapearing for three weeks. I have to admit I feel I was robbed off my childhood and it hurt when I look back."

