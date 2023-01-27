Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Alexandria City High School placed on ‘secure the building’ status after threat
A threat to Alexandria City High School (ACHS) has put both the King Street and Minnie Howard campuses in a pseudo-lockdown called “secure the building” status. In a release, Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) said the buildings were put in secure status at 11:45 a.m. after a threat was received by phone.
Ousted Teachers Union President Charged with Embezzling $411K from Virginia Local
The former president of one of Virginia’s largest teachers union locals was arrested last week and charged with four counts of embezzlement. Ingrid Gant was the president of the Arlington Education Association from 2016 to 2022, a period during which, police say, she “provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases” […]
WJLA
Transit Union blasts Metro for lack of employee protection following recent shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a Metro Transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday morning at the Potomac Avenue Metro station, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) blasted the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) for failing to provide better protection and safety measures for transit workers and riders. “I want...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. high school failed to tell parent of student's National Merit 2 years ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — In late December 2022, Fairfax County Public Schools told 7News “the delay in notifying National Merit Scholarship commended students was a one-time human error in the fall of 2022 only.”. But is that really the case?. It appears that Fairfax County Public Schools claim...
WJLA
'Hard on all of us': how APS is responding after an apparent drug overdose at Wakefield HS
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — 7News is talking to leadership at Arlington Public Schools about their response to an apparent drug overdose at Wakefield High School. Arlington County Police were called to the school after a student was found unconscious in a school bathroom at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. "That's...
WJLA
Frustration among businesses as safety concerns persist at Alexandria shopping center
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — 7News is hearing from business owners and store employees at Alexandria's Bradlee Shopping Center, who say safety concerns persist nearly eight months after a fight between teens turned deadly in the shopping center parking lot. It was May of 2022 when an 18-year-old Alexandria City...
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
WJLA
Charles Co. celebrates history-making Sheriff Troy Berry
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry is being recognized Wednesday for his professional achievements on the first day of Black History Month. "We are proud to join the celebration of the achievements of African American members of our agency and in the community, starting with our top cop: Sheriff Troy Berry!" the agency penned on Facebook.
WJLA
Student found unconscious in Arlington school bathroom after 'apparent drug overdose'
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Police were called to Wakefield High School on Tuesday after a student was found unconscious in a school bathroom, according to a Wakefield High spokesperson. The incident involved a medical emergency, the school said. The principal confirmed the student was transported to a...
Inside Nova
Prince William County seeking federal money for Minnieville interchange
Prince William County is hoping the third time is a charm when it comes to a federal RAISE grant for the Minnieville Road interchange crucial to the Quartz District development planned in Dale City. At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority endorsed the county’s third application for...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Police presence at Wakefield High School after possible overdose
(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) There was a significant police presence at Wakefield High School today after a possible drug overdose. One student was transported via ambulance from the school in critical condition after being found unresponsive. Four other students were treated on the scene for unspecified issues, according to the Arlington County Police Department.
wfmd.com
Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
fox5dc.com
Metro transit employee shot, killed at Potomac Avenue Metro station in DC
WASHINGTON - Officials say a triple shooting on the platform at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning has left two people injured and one person dead. The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the station on 14th Street. Metro Transit Police reported that one person was taken into custody, however, more details are expected at an upcoming press conference.
Augusta Free Press
Arlington County student in critical condition from apparent drug overdose at school
A Wakefield High School student is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a school bathroom from an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday morning. Police and fire units had been dispatched to the high school at 9:27 a.m. to respond to a report of an unresponsive juvenile male inside a bathroom.
fox5dc.com
Deadly car accident prompts safety changes for Lee Chapel Road
BURKE, Va. - Improvements to make Lee Chapel Road safer are taking place right now. The road has been a concern for many in Fairfax County over the years, but now more than ever after two teen girls were killed in a car accident earlier this month. Transportation leaders, county...
Police investigate stabbing in Manassas
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday. Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland. Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence...
WJLA
Metro worker’s fatal shooting is latest in string of violence. What’s the plan to fix it?
The killing of a Metro employee and the shooting of three others Wednesday came just six days after Metro officials told their board of directors what they were doing to try to keep the system safe. It also follows a number of violent incidents involving Metro in the past two...
Falls Church News-Press
Fairfax County School Bus Fire Put Out Safely
According to the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department, at 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1st, a Fairfax County Public School bus tire caught on fire on Leesburg Pike near Pimmit Drive. It was put out after children were safely removed from the bus by the bus drive. According to the...
WJLA
Vienna leaders vote to limit pickleball play after noise complaints
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — There are new rules for pickleball players in Vienna. Monday night, the town council voted to limit the days and hours that people can play the sport at Glyndon Park. Now, people can only play pickleball four days a week. The decision came after noise...
WJLA
WATCH: Mother of slain DC 13-year-old Karon Blake addresses media for the first time
WASHINGTON (7News) — Londen Blake, the mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake who was shot dead in Northeast D.C. on Jan. 7, addressed the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Watch the full press conference here:. Jason Michael Lewis, the man who allegedly shot Blake, turned himself in on...
