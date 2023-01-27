ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

WJLA

Charles Co. celebrates history-making Sheriff Troy Berry

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry is being recognized Wednesday for his professional achievements on the first day of Black History Month. "We are proud to join the celebration of the achievements of African American members of our agency and in the community, starting with our top cop: Sheriff Troy Berry!" the agency penned on Facebook.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Police presence at Wakefield High School after possible overdose

(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) There was a significant police presence at Wakefield High School today after a possible drug overdose. One student was transported via ambulance from the school in critical condition after being found unresponsive. Four other students were treated on the scene for unspecified issues, according to the Arlington County Police Department.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Metro transit employee shot, killed at Potomac Avenue Metro station in DC

WASHINGTON - Officials say a triple shooting on the platform at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning has left two people injured and one person dead. The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the station on 14th Street. Metro Transit Police reported that one person was taken into custody, however, more details are expected at an upcoming press conference.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Deadly car accident prompts safety changes for Lee Chapel Road

BURKE, Va. - Improvements to make Lee Chapel Road safer are taking place right now. The road has been a concern for many in Fairfax County over the years, but now more than ever after two teen girls were killed in a car accident earlier this month. Transportation leaders, county...
BURKE, VA
WUSA9

Police investigate stabbing in Manassas

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday. Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland. Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Fairfax County School Bus Fire Put Out Safely

According to the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department, at 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1st, a Fairfax County Public School bus tire caught on fire on Leesburg Pike near Pimmit Drive. It was put out after children were safely removed from the bus by the bus drive. According to the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Vienna leaders vote to limit pickleball play after noise complaints

VIENNA, Va. (7News) — There are new rules for pickleball players in Vienna. Monday night, the town council voted to limit the days and hours that people can play the sport at Glyndon Park. Now, people can only play pickleball four days a week. The decision came after noise...
VIENNA, VA

