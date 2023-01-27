Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for suspect responsible for multiple robberies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for another man suspected in four robberies last month. An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Domach Kong Khai. Police believe he is responsible for four robberies between January 20th and 25th. In two cases the suspect showed...
KELOLAND TV
Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
kelo.com
$100,000 arrest warrant issued for Sioux Falls man accused of robbing four casinos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Local authorities have issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for 31-year-old Domach Kong Kahi who is wanted in connection to four Sioux Falls robberies. The robberies took place at four different casinos from January 20th-25th. In two of them, Kahi threatened the workers with a...
KELOLAND TV
41-year-old arrested in connection with 2 Sioux Falls robberies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused in two robberies that happened Tuesday afternoon. The first was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Lucky Lady casino near 11th and Summit, just west of downtown. Police say a man walked in, showed a...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
KELOLAND TV
Suspect acquitted in 2020 murder trial
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls murder trial has wrapped up and the jury acquitted the suspect of the most serious crimes. On Tuesday, jurors found Ryan Aadland not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. The jury only convicted him of possessing a gun after...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect attempts to rob Sioux Falls bank
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect attempted to rob a local bank. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 5 p.m. in central Sioux Falls, a suspect walked into a bank and told the clerk that he wanted cash. The clerk was able to step away and sound an alarm. The suspect then left without any cash.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police share video of gas station robber
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a suspect robbed a central Sioux Falls gas station Tuesday morning, indicating he had a weapon. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 7 a.m., a man did not show a weapon but indicated he had something dangerous and asked for money at a gas station. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of raping two girls over several years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a 33-year-old man accused of raping two girls. Court documents say Diego Alonzo-Alonzo raped two girls over several years. One of the victims told her teacher, who then alerted police. Alonzo-Alonzo is facing eight counts of...
KELOLAND TV
Mushrooms, acid, cocaine and more allegedly found in Minnesota home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A southwest Minnesota man is back behind bars, accused of having more than a dozen different kinds of illegal drugs. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office teamed up with local drug task forces to search 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home in the town of Verdi. Inside, they allegedly found everything from cocaine and meth to mushrooms and acid, along with several types of prescription pills. Authorities say they also found ammunition and cash.
KELOLAND TV
Apply for Sioux Falls Citizens Police Academy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can now start applying for the Sioux Falls Citizens Police Academy. The academy goes for ten weeks and will be held on Tuesday nights starting in March. 40 people will be selected. The program provides a firsthand look at what rules, regulations and...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for Mason Buhl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The teenager behind the Harrisburg School shooting is back in news tonight. Mason Buhl is now 23 and was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for a rape case out of Hughes County. The trial was cancelled following a plea deal. According to court...
kelo.com
Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
South Dakota woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Tea on January 25.
KELOLAND TV
Inwood community center damaged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
KELOLAND TV
What’s the Riverline District?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eastern side of downtown Sioux Falls could look different in the future. The Riverline District, or area southwest of 10th and Cliff, is being eyed for major development. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city’s downtown has seen tremendous growth and success...
kiwaradio.com
Woman Could Be Sentenced To 25 Years On Drug Charges
Larchwood, Iowa — A Jasper, Minnesota woman has been arrested on felony drug charges after she was arrested near Larchwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Brianna Thode of Jasper is accused of drug trafficking. She was arrested on Friday at Grand Falls Casino.
KELOLAND TV
Departments in Yankton County spend 100K on snow removal
YANKTON, S.D (KELO)–The City of Yankton has been on clean-up duty since receiving multiple double digit snowfalls. It might not seem that tall of a snow pile, but after a month of dumping snow here at Paddlewheel Point, the snow goes on for most of the field. “We’re running...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect’s crash turns couple’s lives ‘upside down’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a long road ahead for a couple hurt in a Sioux Falls crash one week ago. Sioux Falls Police say an officer tried to stop a car that was speeding when it ran a red light and hit another car near 10th and Sycamore.
