Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Authorities looking for suspect responsible for multiple robberies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for another man suspected in four robberies last month. An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Domach Kong Khai. Police believe he is responsible for four robberies between January 20th and 25th. In two cases the suspect showed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Suspect acquitted in 2020 murder trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls murder trial has wrapped up and the jury acquitted the suspect of the most serious crimes. On Tuesday, jurors found Ryan Aadland not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. The jury only convicted him of possessing a gun after...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Suspect attempts to rob Sioux Falls bank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect attempted to rob a local bank. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 5 p.m. in central Sioux Falls, a suspect walked into a bank and told the clerk that he wanted cash. The clerk was able to step away and sound an alarm. The suspect then left without any cash.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Sioux Falls police share video of gas station robber

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a suspect robbed a central Sioux Falls gas station Tuesday morning, indicating he had a weapon. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 7 a.m., a man did not show a weapon but indicated he had something dangerous and asked for money at a gas station. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man accused of raping two girls over several years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a 33-year-old man accused of raping two girls. Court documents say Diego Alonzo-Alonzo raped two girls over several years. One of the victims told her teacher, who then alerted police. Alonzo-Alonzo is facing eight counts of...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mushrooms, acid, cocaine and more allegedly found in Minnesota home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A southwest Minnesota man is back behind bars, accused of having more than a dozen different kinds of illegal drugs. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office teamed up with local drug task forces to search 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home in the town of Verdi. Inside, they allegedly found everything from cocaine and meth to mushrooms and acid, along with several types of prescription pills. Authorities say they also found ammunition and cash.
VERDI, MN
KELOLAND TV

Apply for Sioux Falls Citizens Police Academy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can now start applying for the Sioux Falls Citizens Police Academy. The academy goes for ten weeks and will be held on Tuesday nights starting in March. 40 people will be selected. The program provides a firsthand look at what rules, regulations and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rape charges dismissed for Mason Buhl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The teenager behind the Harrisburg School shooting is back in news tonight. Mason Buhl is now 23 and was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for a rape case out of Hughes County. The trial was cancelled following a plea deal. According to court...
HARRISBURG, SD
kelo.com

Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inwood community center damaged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
INWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

What’s the Riverline District?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eastern side of downtown Sioux Falls could look different in the future. The Riverline District, or area southwest of 10th and Cliff, is being eyed for major development. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city’s downtown has seen tremendous growth and success...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Woman Could Be Sentenced To 25 Years On Drug Charges

Larchwood, Iowa — A Jasper, Minnesota woman has been arrested on felony drug charges after she was arrested near Larchwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Brianna Thode of Jasper is accused of drug trafficking. She was arrested on Friday at Grand Falls Casino.
JASPER, MN
KELOLAND TV

Departments in Yankton County spend 100K on snow removal

YANKTON, S.D (KELO)–The City of Yankton has been on clean-up duty since receiving multiple double digit snowfalls. It might not seem that tall of a snow pile, but after a month of dumping snow here at Paddlewheel Point, the snow goes on for most of the field. “We’re running...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD

