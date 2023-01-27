Man killed in shooting on Riverlands Drive in Newport News

Police in Newport News are investigating after a man died following a shooting Thursday evening.

In a press release, police said it happened just before 5:40 p.m. on Riverlands Drive.

Officers found a man with a least one gunshot wound who died at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as 35-year-old Cordale Darnell Christen Wilson, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, the non-emergency number at 757-247 - 2500 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.