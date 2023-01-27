ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man killed in shooting on Riverlands Drive in Newport News

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
Police in Newport News are investigating after a man died following a shooting Thursday evening.

In a press release, police said it happened just before 5:40 p.m. on Riverlands Drive.

Officers found a man with a least one gunshot wound who died at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as 35-year-old Cordale Darnell Christen Wilson, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, the non-emergency number at 757-247 - 2500 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

sandraNhauula
6d ago

people are a messed up kinda sick anymore, im all about our constitutional rights but this has got to change, laws changing wouldn’t be able to help this problem, come together ppls, start pray& never stop

