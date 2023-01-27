ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man taking out the trash targeted by drive-by shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening following a drive-by shooting in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man believed to be in his 30s was outside taking out the trash when he was shot by someone in a black 2-door vehicle on Santa Clara Street, near Ventura Street and B Street.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man uses trash can to steal alcohol in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted after using a trash can to steal alcohol from a business in Madera. The Madera police departments says the suspect in the pictures is wanted for commercial burglary from the same business on two separate occasions. The suspect went into...
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on 27th Avenue and Elder Avenue in Kings County

The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal head-on collision in Kings County. The car crash occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the incident involved two vehicles at the intersection of Elder Avenue and 27th Avenue. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision in...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Dalton R. J. Wolfgang Bradley

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Dalton R. J. Wolfgang Bradley. Dalton Bradley is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Assault. 25-year-old Bradley is 6' tall, 155 lbs., and had brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Dalton Bradley is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Seven People Injured in Fresno Multi-Car Crash

Seven people, including a young child, were injured after a 5-car accident in Fresno on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 1:00 pm near Highway 41, north of American Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a car was traveling southbound in the fast lane on...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Water main break closes Sunnyside Ave. in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A water main broke Wednesday morning forcing the closure of a section of Sunnyside Ave. in southeast Fresno. The break was reported around 6:15 a.m. near Jensen Ave. The city of Fresno has shut off the water and crews are working to repair the break.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Goshen masacre reward rises to $20,100

GOSHEN – Two weeks after the massacre of a family in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff Office is continuing investigations and Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says arrests will be made in this case. In a press conference held by the Tulare County Sheriff’s office on Jan. 30, Sheriff Boudreaux gave...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Waymon Dulce McCombs

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Waymon Dulce McCombs. Waymon McCombs is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 60-year-old McCombs is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has white hair and brown eyes. If you know where Waymon McCombs is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Officer, suspect named in Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Selma Police officer killed Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office identified the officer as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officials say Carrasco began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters, and girlfriend, who […]
SELMA, CA
KMJ

Driver Arrested For Suspected DUI After Crashing Into Hydrant, Power Pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County Sheriff's Office Reports Murdered Selma Police Officer Identified; 23-Year-Old Suspect Booked into Jail

February 1, 2023 - Fresno County Sheriff Department officials report the Selma Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday is 24 year old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. He began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters and girlfriend, who is currently pregnant with their child. This marks the first line of duty death for the Selma Police Department, which was formed in 1893.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

15-year-old arrested after shooting in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out around 3:29 p.m. to the area of Erie Avenue and Brookdale Drive for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they say they found a juvenile...
MERCED, CA

