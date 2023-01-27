Read full article on original website
mysaline.com
Assault, Possession, and Endangering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02012023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Interfering and Battering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01312023
mysaline.com
Saline County Court Filings January 31, 2023
The Saline County Courts were closed January 31, 2023 due to inclement weather. Check back tomorrow for all of the latest updates or click the link below for previous Saline County Court postings.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in February
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in February 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Terry Joe Cox. Terry Joe Cox, 49, is serving a...
Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
mysaline.com
Boo shover, Mower heister, You methed up & more in this week’s SCSO Summary
These reports are the Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas on January 24-30, 2023:. Deputies observed video footage of a Boyfriend, Girlfriend and another male shoving each other inside the residence and continuing to shove each other outside of the residence, during an argument. All three were charged with Domestic Battering in the 3rd Degree.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: January 31, 2023
Open Season Sports Bar and Grill, 2307 S. Main St., harassment. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her at work. After staff members kicked him out, the man stayed in the parking lot and followed the woman in her vehicle. Police advised the woman of the order of protection process.
KATV
Benton police recovers several stolen items in a U-Haul
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police were able to confirm the identities of two men who stole multiple items such as tools and a dirt bike. According to police they responded to an address on East Maple Street before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to a reference about a man driving a U-Haul who attempted to take a dirt bike from the bed of a truck.
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
FBI warns of virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking Arkansans
The FBI field office in Little Rock has issued a warning about a virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking citizens in Arkansas.
KATV
FBI-Little Rock warning of a scam directed to Spanish speaking Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI- Little Rock is investigating a racially motivated scam they say targets the "Spanish speaking" individuals in Arkansas. Officials said the scam tricks victims over the phone into believing a loved one has been kidnapped and demands ransom for their return. Authorities said victims usually...
KATV
Little Rock police searching for man wanted for rape
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little rock police are searching for a wanted man. Authorities announced in a tweet that Sylvester Williams has a warrant out for his arrest for rape. Police said anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts should contact detectives.
mysaline.com
Shannon Hills Police Chief retires after 37 years in law enforcement
Congratulations to Shannon Hills Police Chief Allen Spears, who turned in his last shift on Monday, January 31, 2023. Spears began his law enforcement career when he was elected Constable in Ward 2 in Saline County in November 1986. He served two 6-year terms in that position. In the Spring...
KATV
Two individuals arrested after engaging in a vehicle pursuit with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police Department announced they have arrested a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old after leading police in a vehicle pursuit. According to police the two individuals were taken in for their involvement in a shooting incident. The shooting took place in the 1900 block of Keathley...
Police searching for missing Sherwood man
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person. Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact...
Hot Spring County deputies arrested for allegedly punching, pepper spraying man in the face
The Saline County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies from Hot Spring are facing charges for allegedly beating a man in their custody.
KATV
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
Pine Bluff police searching for 20-year-old in deadly apartment shooting
Pine Bluff police are searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a deadly apartment shooting.
Icy highways impact truck drivers on Interstate 40
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Winter conditions slammed Arkansas on Tuesday; and while some people are opting to stay off the roads, truck drivers have to brave the elements to deliver their loads. Fuel pumps have stayed busy along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. "Nobody needs to be...
bigfoot99.com
Utah man faces more than 100 years in prison after triggering deadly I-80 crash
A reckless, intoxicated driver from Utah high on drugs faces 11 separate charges, including five of aggravated homicide with a vehicle, stemming from Sunday night’s multi-vehicle crash on I-80 that killed a group of friends from Arkansas who were headed home after spending a week at a bible college in Jackson Hole.
