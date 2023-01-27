ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

Related
mysaline.com

Assault, Possession, and Endangering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02012023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
arkadelphian.com

ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in February

There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in February 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Terry Joe Cox. Terry Joe Cox, 49, is serving a...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
THV11

Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
BENTON, AR
mysaline.com

Boo shover, Mower heister, You methed up & more in this week’s SCSO Summary

These reports are the Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas on January 24-30, 2023:. Deputies observed video footage of a Boyfriend, Girlfriend and another male shoving each other inside the residence and continuing to shove each other outside of the residence, during an argument. All three were charged with Domestic Battering in the 3rd Degree.
BENTON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: January 31, 2023

Open Season Sports Bar and Grill, 2307 S. Main St., harassment. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her at work. After staff members kicked him out, the man stayed in the parking lot and followed the woman in her vehicle. Police advised the woman of the order of protection process.
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Benton police recovers several stolen items in a U-Haul

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police were able to confirm the identities of two men who stole multiple items such as tools and a dirt bike. According to police they responded to an address on East Maple Street before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to a reference about a man driving a U-Haul who attempted to take a dirt bike from the bed of a truck.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for man wanted for rape

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little rock police are searching for a wanted man. Authorities announced in a tweet that Sylvester Williams has a warrant out for his arrest for rape. Police said anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts should contact detectives.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police searching for missing Sherwood man

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person. Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact...
SHERWOOD, AR
KATV

Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Icy highways impact truck drivers on Interstate 40

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Winter conditions slammed Arkansas on Tuesday; and while some people are opting to stay off the roads, truck drivers have to brave the elements to deliver their loads. Fuel pumps have stayed busy along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. "Nobody needs to be...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

