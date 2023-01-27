Read full article on original website
After a Tough Year for Crypto, Here's How to Handle Losses on Your Tax Return
The digital currency industry lost nearly $1.4 trillion in 2022 after a slew of bankruptcies and liquidity issues. Experts cover what to know about claiming crypto losses on your 2022 tax return. After a tough year for crypto, you may be looking for ways to turn steep losses into possible...
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career
Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, AMD, Altria, Snap and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Foot Locker — Shares gained 4% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral. The retailer could see upside to expected profit in 2024 and 2025 as its strategic plan takes shape, according to the firm.
Snap Shares Tumble 13% Following Disappointing Fourth-Quarter Report
Shares of Snap tumbled after the company released disappointing earnings for the third quarter in a row. Snap called it a "challenging year" that was marked by "macroeconomic headwinds, platform policy changes, and increased competition." Revenue in the company's fourth quarter was up slightly from a year earlier. Shares of...
Facebook-Parent Meta Announces $40 Billion Stock Buyback
Meta Platforms increased its share purchase authorization by $40 billion. The social networking company has sought to rein in costs as revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. Facebook parent Meta Platforms said in its quarterly earnings statement on Wednesday that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40...
Dow Falls More Than 300 Points as Traders Await Federal Reserve's Rate Hike Decision
Stocks slipped Wednesday as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 312 points, or 0.92%. The S&P 500 was down 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was 0.37% lower. Corporate earnings season continued. Peloton shares rose more than 17% after the fitness...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
The global economic outlook has improved. General Motors and McDonald's earnings beat Wall Street's expectations. The U.S. will end its public health emergency over Covid. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A solid month comes to an end. U.S. equities...
