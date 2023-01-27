Staffing wasn't so bad when we had Nursing Schools and then they wanted a BSN. Clinical bedside Nurses are the best, you don't need 4 years, just specialize in your area of expertise and get certified. The two year Nursing Schools produced better Nurses I've seen the differences throughout my over 40 years of Nursing
It's not just a shortage of nurses. It's a shortage of all hospital personnel. Nurses aides, LPNs, ER and lab techs, clinical secretaries, housekeeping, social workers. It takes a team of workers to care for the patients. not just an RN. Nurses aides do more hands-on patient care than anyone. Yet, they are one of the lowest paid workers on nursing units. Unit secretaries keep things flowing but get no appreciation or respect.
When we quit paying people to not work, things will change. When these same people start losing their homes and cars in foreclosure or repossessions, things will change. Hell, the Biden gang shut down the country and then paid people to stay home. Why is anyone surprised? Shut off the freeloaders and when these people become the losers they truly are, things will change.
