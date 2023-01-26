Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
UIS to hold Black History Month opening event and candlelight vigil
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Diversity Center will hold a Black History Month opening event and candlelight vigil. The event is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the UIS Student Union, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield. Officials say the UIS Diversity Center uses this...
Kiwanis Club of Springfield held a Kids Bash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Kiwanis Club of Springfield-Downtown held at Kids Bash. The event was free and open to families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Activities included a bounce house, free haircuts, food, games, and informational tables for parents. Representatives from the Division of Specialized Care for...
ISM launched Growing Up X exhibit over weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum launched its new exhibit Growing up X on Saturday. The exhibit focuses on the generation that grew up in the 70s' and 80s'. It features clothing, toys, and technology and gives people a sensation of nostalgia. The exhibit also touches on...
Jiu Jitsu tournament at the Illinois State Fiargrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Fairground was home to a Jiu-Jitsu tournament. The tournament was family-friendly and open to the public. Nearly 350 competitors, both kids, and adults were able to compete. The competition started at 10:30 am in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds...
Documentary about the Old State Capitol to air on TV
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A documentary about the Old State Capitol will be airing on television for the public twice during President’s Day weekend. “History Reborn'' is a new and locally-produced documentary about the demolition and reconstruction of the Old State Capitol in the 1960s. This week, Springfield...
Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
City Council will have more budget hearings this week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — More hearings for the city’s budget are underway on Monday. The city council has already had one hearing to discuss the overview of the new budget. These budget hearings are going on right now here inside the city council chambers. On Monday, they’re talking...
New data shows Illinois has a higher unemployment rate than national average
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois has the second-highest unemployment rate in the nation. These numbers come from new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Illinois is just behind Nevada with the highest unemployment rate in the nation. These new numbers came...
