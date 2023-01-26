ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxillinois.com

UIS to hold Black History Month opening event and candlelight vigil

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Diversity Center will hold a Black History Month opening event and candlelight vigil. The event is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the UIS Student Union, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield. Officials say the UIS Diversity Center uses this...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Kiwanis Club of Springfield held a Kids Bash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Kiwanis Club of Springfield-Downtown held at Kids Bash. The event was free and open to families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Activities included a bounce house, free haircuts, food, games, and informational tables for parents. Representatives from the Division of Specialized Care for...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

ISM launched Growing Up X exhibit over weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum launched its new exhibit Growing up X on Saturday. The exhibit focuses on the generation that grew up in the 70s' and 80s'. It features clothing, toys, and technology and gives people a sensation of nostalgia. The exhibit also touches on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Jiu Jitsu tournament at the Illinois State Fiargrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Fairground was home to a Jiu-Jitsu tournament. The tournament was family-friendly and open to the public. Nearly 350 competitors, both kids, and adults were able to compete. The competition started at 10:30 am in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Documentary about the Old State Capitol to air on TV

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A documentary about the Old State Capitol will be airing on television for the public twice during President’s Day weekend. “History Reborn'' is a new and locally-produced documentary about the demolition and reconstruction of the Old State Capitol in the 1960s. This week, Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

City Council will have more budget hearings this week

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — More hearings for the city’s budget are underway on Monday. The city council has already had one hearing to discuss the overview of the new budget. These budget hearings are going on right now here inside the city council chambers. On Monday, they’re talking...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy