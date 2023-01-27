ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Spring County, AR

mysaline.com

Assault, Possession, and Endangering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02012023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
THV11

Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for man wanted for rape

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little rock police are searching for a wanted man. Authorities announced in a tweet that Sylvester Williams has a warrant out for his arrest for rape. Police said anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts should contact detectives.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Boo shover, Mower heister, You methed up & more in this week’s SCSO Summary

These reports are the Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas on January 24-30, 2023:. Deputies observed video footage of a Boyfriend, Girlfriend and another male shoving each other inside the residence and continuing to shove each other outside of the residence, during an argument. All three were charged with Domestic Battering in the 3rd Degree.
BENTON, AR
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas February 2nd

Linda Ann (Crowson) Blaylock, 79, of Tull, Arkansas passed away January 29, 2023. Linda was born July 9,1943 to the late Richard Crawson and Dulcie (Beard) Crowson. Linda owned Blaylock Machine Shop for over 25 years. She loved her family more than anything. Linda and Harold enjoyed riding on their mule to the creek. She always looked forward to spending time with family, summertime, and dancing.
TULL, AR
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
MORRILTON, AR
ktalnews.com

Freezing rain today, Flood Watch in effect through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We have some changes to the winter weather outlook as freezing rain is expected to develop later this morning and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather...
SHREVEPORT, LA

