mysaline.com
Assault, Possession, and Endangering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02012023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
mysaline.com
Interfering and Battering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01312023
KATV
Little Rock police searching for man wanted for rape
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little rock police are searching for a wanted man. Authorities announced in a tweet that Sylvester Williams has a warrant out for his arrest for rape. Police said anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts should contact detectives.
mysaline.com
Boo shover, Mower heister, You methed up & more in this week’s SCSO Summary
These reports are the Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas on January 24-30, 2023:. Deputies observed video footage of a Boyfriend, Girlfriend and another male shoving each other inside the residence and continuing to shove each other outside of the residence, during an argument. All three were charged with Domestic Battering in the 3rd Degree.
mysaline.com
Inciting a Riot, False Imprisonment, and Terroristic Threats in this Weekends Saline County Mugshots on 01302023
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
mysaline.com
Shannon Hills Police Chief retires after 37 years in law enforcement
Congratulations to Shannon Hills Police Chief Allen Spears, who turned in his last shift on Monday, January 31, 2023. Spears began his law enforcement career when he was elected Constable in Ward 2 in Saline County in November 1986. He served two 6-year terms in that position. In the Spring...
mysaline.com
Saline County Court Filings January 31, 2023
The Saline County Courts were closed January 31, 2023 due to inclement weather. Check back tomorrow for all of the latest updates or click the link below for previous Saline County Court postings.
KATV
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
Utah man charged with homicide after allegedly causing multi-car wreck that killed 5 Arkansas students
A Utah man is facing 11 charges after allegedly causing a multi-car wreck on Interstate 80 that led to the deaths of five Arkansas students on Sunday, Jan. 22.
bigfoot99.com
Utah man faces more than 100 years in prison after triggering deadly I-80 crash
A reckless, intoxicated driver from Utah high on drugs faces 11 separate charges, including five of aggravated homicide with a vehicle, stemming from Sunday night’s multi-vehicle crash on I-80 that killed a group of friends from Arkansas who were headed home after spending a week at a bible college in Jackson Hole.
WEAR
Body recovered in Bob Sikes Fishing Pier incident identified as 24-year-old Arkansas man
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- The body recovered from the water after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 24-year-old Arkansas man, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, a black sedan, driven...
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas February 2nd
Linda Ann (Crowson) Blaylock, 79, of Tull, Arkansas passed away January 29, 2023. Linda was born July 9,1943 to the late Richard Crawson and Dulcie (Beard) Crowson. Linda owned Blaylock Machine Shop for over 25 years. She loved her family more than anything. Linda and Harold enjoyed riding on their mule to the creek. She always looked forward to spending time with family, summertime, and dancing.
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
tourcounsel.com
McCain Mall | Shopping mall in North Little Rock, Arkansas
McCain Mall is shopping mall located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and is the largest mall in the Little Rock Metro and third largest enclosed mall in Arkansas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, and Regal Cinemas.
KATV
Arkansas inmate serving 15-year sentence, dies from altercation injuries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections have released information about a death of an inmate from Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. Timothy Hedrick, 29 died on Jan. 14 at the UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. His death was due to injuries involving other inmates in...
ktalnews.com
Freezing rain today, Flood Watch in effect through Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We have some changes to the winter weather outlook as freezing rain is expected to develop later this morning and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather...
