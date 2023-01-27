Trial continues for men accused of shooting, killing Butler County woman driving to work

Testimony given against men accused of shooting, killing nurse driving on her way to work Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to St. Thomas West Hospital where she worked as a nurse when she was gunned down.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to St. Thomas West Hospital where she worked as a nurse when she was gunned down.

Testimony was given in court Thursday against the people police say is behind her murder.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are accused of shooting and killing Caitlyn Kaufman in December 2020 while she was driving to work in Nashville.

Investigators showed photos of Kaufman’s car, including a bullet hole in the driver’s window.

Hill’s childhood friend, Jacques Merell-Odom testified saying that Hill told him he got angry after getting cut off and started shooting.

According to our NBC affiliate in Nashville, police interviewed Merrell-Odom following the murder. Their conversation was played for the judge and Merrell-Odom can be heard saying, “I can tell you everything,” and, “I can bring the gun back for you.”

Merell-Odom testified he took the gun from Hill when Hill admitted that he was responsible for the nurse’s murder.

The defense questioned Merell-Odom about the reward he got for this information and he said $50,000.

