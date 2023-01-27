Wind chill advisory for the Cascades from Mount Adams south through Oregon until 11 a.m. Monday. Could see some areas with temps feeling like -15. Overnight lows tonight will drop to the low teens and upper single digits. Even upper elevations in the Blues and the Cascades are reaching near zero and a few degrees below. Clear conditions so sunny skies and decent conditions tomorrow besides the freezing temps. Bundle up and remember to not leave your pets outside in this cold for too long. Their pads can also hurt walking on frozen ground.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO