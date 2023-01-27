ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
PORTLAND, OR
Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound

It will be a frigid, sunny start to the workweek across the Puget Sound, with highs only in the 30s. The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the overnight low will be around 26 degrees in Seattle. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the South Washington Cascades until...
SEATTLE, WA
Sunday Jan 29 Weather Forecast

Wind chill advisory for the Cascades from Mount Adams south through Oregon until 11 a.m. Monday. Could see some areas with temps feeling like -15. Overnight lows tonight will drop to the low teens and upper single digits. Even upper elevations in the Blues and the Cascades are reaching near zero and a few degrees below. Clear conditions so sunny skies and decent conditions tomorrow besides the freezing temps. Bundle up and remember to not leave your pets outside in this cold for too long. Their pads can also hurt walking on frozen ground.
OREGON STATE
Winter Is Not Over Yet

As you prepare your weekend plans, be aware that the weather pattern will make a dramatic change during the weekend. As the calendar reminds us, winter is not over yet. After two periods of cold weather, snow, and even a rare ice storm in December, this month has been relatively mild and dry. So far this month, temperatures in the North Sound region have been averaging about 2 degrees warmer than average, and just under 3 inches of rain has fallen, close to 2 inches below average.
BELLINGHAM, WA
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather – 1/27/23 – Expect Winter Weather Conditions this Weekend, Cold, Snow Possible

A weak front brought us some light, occasionally moderate rain this morning as it moved thru the area, then there was a weak low pressure area moving southeastward thru Washington that gave us a few showers this afternoon. Tonight, we see cloudy skies with light winds, only a slight chance of a shower still, the lows back down around 40.
WASHINGTON STATE
The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend

Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
SEATTLE, WA
Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington

I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
WASHINGTON STATE
King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels

OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
OLYMPIA, WA
WDFW: Prospects Good for at Least One Cowlitz River Smelt Dip

As February approaches, local sportsmen and women start to think about smelt dipping. Will the popular smelt dip take place on the Cowlitz River this year, or is the run supposed to be too depressed to allow recreational harvest?. The prospects are good for at least one dip this year,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Central and eastern Washington communities among those getting DOT funds to address traffic deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded a total of $9,198,763 to the state of Washington through the Safe Streets for All Program. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation announced that 16 Washington communities will receive federal grants to help reverse the statewide increase in traffic deaths.
WASHINGTON STATE
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?

Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show

If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
PUYALLUP, WA
WDFW seeking public feedback on Yakima River Delta restoration

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are looking for public feedback on proposed next steps for the restoration of the Yakima River Delta near Bateman Island. Released today, the Corps’ draft report looks at the ecological benefits or proposed...
