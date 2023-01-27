Read full article on original website
Why Would Someone Fling Tomatoes & Onions Into A Cemetery In Bath?
While I don't support it in any way, I can almost wrap my brain around some forms of littering. Sometimes it's hard to dispose of certain things. remember a couple years ago when someone ditched an ATM machine in the woods, way out in a remote area? I also get why people throw cigarette butts out the window. I hate it, but I get it.
Not Too Early To Think Spring with Groundhog Day This Week
The Groundhog has snuck up on us. Groundhog day is this Thursday, February 2nd. When the long range weather forecast comes from a rodent instead of a meteorologist. Will we have 6 more weeks of winter weather. Or will it be more. No matter, it is not too early to...
Bangor is Going to Get Slammed With Brutal Wind Chills This Weekend
It's about time winter actually decided to arrive. This really has been a bit of an odd winter. Actually, it went all the way back into the fall. I remember walking around on Halloween night, practically just in a tshirt. Even when winter did officially arrive, it didn't act like it. For instance, it was just earlier this month that I pulled ticks off my dog when walking him out in our woods. Like, what?! We're just not supposed to have to deal with ticks in winter. It's just wrong.
Stunning Downeast Maine Cottage Sparkles With Charm and Idyllic Location
While we may take it for granted on the southern coast, a lot of Maine is remote. And I'm not sure there's a Mainer who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities.
Check Out Bangor’s Glory Days With All These Cool Vintage Postcards
I'm a sucker for cool old things. When I was a teenager, I lived in my grandparent's house on 4th Street in Bangor. It was a big old house with a damp, granite walled basement, and a musty old attic, with two floors of living in between. And honestly, it was the basement and the attic that I was generally most interested in hanging out in.
Four Cows Die When Heavy Snow Collapses Cattle Barn in Union, Maine
It was just before dawn Thursday morning when a large barn in Union collapsed under the weight of heavy snow and rain. In the barn at the time of the cave-in were dozens of animals including cows, pigs, chickens, and a donkey. Owners of the Green Meadow Farm, where the...
The 2023 Belfast ‘Cabin Fever Reliever’ Is This Saturday
We have recently had some weather that might be making you a little antsy to do something, anything! If you love a little retail therapy, and love to support local businesses, the town of Belfast has just the event for you!. Head to Downtown Belfast, for the Annual Cabin Fever...
Greater Bangor Will Get the Country’s 1st 3D-Printed Neighborhood
A neighborhood of recyclable 3D-printed BioHomes is planned for the Greater Bangor area to help alleviate the affordable housing challenge. Remember the pictures of that futuristic-looking house made by the University of Maine's 3D printer that I shared in November? Between the creamy brown surfaces and the curved walls, it looked like something out of a science fiction movie. I loved it. And the fact that it was made entirely of wood fibers and bio-resins just made it more appealing. It's the first of its kind in the world, printed on the world's largest 3D printer, located at the University of Maine. I wondered, at the time, if BioHome3D was an experiment or if it was something that would be put to use in everyday life.
Progress In The Construction of Shammy’s Car Washes [PHOTOS]
In February of last year, it was announced that Shammy’s was coming to Maine. They announced plans that included 2 new car washes in the Bangor Brewer area. And in October construction began at the Bangor location on Stillwater Avenue near Bangor Mall. And now, the race is on.
Bangor Ups Its Game to Get the Sidewalks Cleared of Snow, Too
We got 15 inches of snow on Monday. Was it that long ago? And then add to it, what we got overnight and this morning. The plows do what they do, each and every storm. Whether they are city or town employees or independent contractors doing home driveways and store parking lots.
Get Tickets Early To See Lamb of God + Pantera in Bangor With This Presale Code
When Lamb of God and Pantera come to Bangor on September 7, we want our Road Crew members to have the best seats in the house. That's why we're giving you a chance to buy your tickets before the general public. You're a member of our Road Crew. That means...
Traffic Light Maintenance to Cause Headaches for Hampden Commuters
Hampden isn't a big town. At just under 10,000 people, Hampden isn't a boom town to visit. There's no real tourist attraction to speak of, despite it's rich history in the formative days of Maine and even our United States. Our most famous residents are probably Hannibal Hamlin and former baseball star Mike Bordick.
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Police ID a Newburgh Pedestrian Who Was Hit, Killed by a Vehicle
Police have released the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Newburgh on Friday. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the man has been identified as Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburgh. Where Did This Happen?. Police were called to Route 69...
A Pedestrian has Died After Being Hit by a Vehicle in Newburgh
A pedestrian on Route 69 in Newburgh has died after being hit by a vehicle. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police were called to Route 69 at approximately 12:15 Friday afternoon for a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle. Officials now say the victim is deceased.
