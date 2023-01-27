ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Why Would Someone Fling Tomatoes & Onions Into A Cemetery In Bath?

While I don't support it in any way, I can almost wrap my brain around some forms of littering. Sometimes it's hard to dispose of certain things. remember a couple years ago when someone ditched an ATM machine in the woods, way out in a remote area? I also get why people throw cigarette butts out the window. I hate it, but I get it.
BATH, ME
Bangor is Going to Get Slammed With Brutal Wind Chills This Weekend

It's about time winter actually decided to arrive. This really has been a bit of an odd winter. Actually, it went all the way back into the fall. I remember walking around on Halloween night, practically just in a tshirt. Even when winter did officially arrive, it didn't act like it. For instance, it was just earlier this month that I pulled ticks off my dog when walking him out in our woods. Like, what?! We're just not supposed to have to deal with ticks in winter. It's just wrong.
BANGOR, ME
Check Out Bangor’s Glory Days With All These Cool Vintage Postcards

I'm a sucker for cool old things. When I was a teenager, I lived in my grandparent's house on 4th Street in Bangor. It was a big old house with a damp, granite walled basement, and a musty old attic, with two floors of living in between. And honestly, it was the basement and the attic that I was generally most interested in hanging out in.
BANGOR, ME
Greater Bangor Will Get the Country’s 1st 3D-Printed Neighborhood

A neighborhood of recyclable 3D-printed BioHomes is planned for the Greater Bangor area to help alleviate the affordable housing challenge. Remember the pictures of that futuristic-looking house made by the University of Maine's 3D printer that I shared in November? Between the creamy brown surfaces and the curved walls, it looked like something out of a science fiction movie. I loved it. And the fact that it was made entirely of wood fibers and bio-resins just made it more appealing. It's the first of its kind in the world, printed on the world's largest 3D printer, located at the University of Maine. I wondered, at the time, if BioHome3D was an experiment or if it was something that would be put to use in everyday life.
BANGOR, ME
Traffic Light Maintenance to Cause Headaches for Hampden Commuters

Hampden isn't a big town. At just under 10,000 people, Hampden isn't a boom town to visit. There's no real tourist attraction to speak of, despite it's rich history in the formative days of Maine and even our United States. Our most famous residents are probably Hannibal Hamlin and former baseball star Mike Bordick.
HAMPDEN, ME
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore

Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
DENNYSVILLE, ME
A Pedestrian has Died After Being Hit by a Vehicle in Newburgh

A pedestrian on Route 69 in Newburgh has died after being hit by a vehicle. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police were called to Route 69 at approximately 12:15 Friday afternoon for a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle. Officials now say the victim is deceased.
NEWBURGH, ME
