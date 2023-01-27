ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What’s New in 2023

With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year particularly brings travelers an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants, lodging and transportation options that are guaranteed to create lasting memories at The Beach.
Cold-stunned sea turtle rescued at Huntington Beach State Park

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold-stunned sea turtle was recently saved at Huntington Beach State Park. South Carolina State Parks posted a video to Facebook and said when water temperatures drop suddenly the sea turtles that inhabit the waterways have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
Former Coastal Carolina DB Elijah Hopkins has transferred to Liberty

Former Coastal Carolina defensive back Elijah Hopkins has transferred to Liberty and is currently enrolled at the school and going through workouts with the football team, ASOR has confirmed. Hopkins played in four games during the 2022 season at Coastal Carolina, his first year with the program. The 5’10”, 170...
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
Stop and see Elevators Plus at the Spring Home and Garden Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Elevators Plus is third-generation elevator company who are licensed, insured & certified dealers with Cambridge Elevating, Stiltz Home Lifts, Ameriglide Accessability Solutions, Harmar & Bruno Independent Living Aids. They are real people who are passionate about being there for the community when you need them.
Things to Do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina

Places to visit in Surfside Beach, SC. There are plenty of things to do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. If you’re looking for a place to hang out and spend a day with your family, it’s a great choice. The beach has a laid-back vibe that you’ll appreciate and a wealth of shopping opportunities.
