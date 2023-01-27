Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in FebruaryPJ@SCDDSNMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
breakingtravelnews.com
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Announces What’s New in 2023
With 60 miles of breathtaking beaches and 14 unique coastal communities, there’s always something new and exciting to explore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This year particularly brings travelers an array of all-new activities, attractions, restaurants, lodging and transportation options that are guaranteed to create lasting memories at The Beach.
Items belonging to missing Horry County boater found off North Carolina coast, search team says
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Items belonging to a man missing for nearly a week after a boating incident near North Myrtle Beach have been found off the coast of Brunswick County in North Carolina, according to an agency involved in the search for the man. Oak Island Water Rescue confirmed Wednesday afternoon in a […]
WMBF
Contract outlines $1M salary plus bonuses for CCU’s new head football coach
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s new head football coach signed a $1 million contract with the team. WMBF News obtained Tim Beck’s contract through a Freedom of Information Act request. The university named Beck as its new head coach in December shortly after Jamey Chadwell...
wpde.com
Cold-stunned sea turtle rescued at Huntington Beach State Park
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold-stunned sea turtle was recently saved at Huntington Beach State Park. South Carolina State Parks posted a video to Facebook and said when water temperatures drop suddenly the sea turtles that inhabit the waterways have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
aseaofred.com
Former Coastal Carolina DB Elijah Hopkins has transferred to Liberty
Former Coastal Carolina defensive back Elijah Hopkins has transferred to Liberty and is currently enrolled at the school and going through workouts with the football team, ASOR has confirmed. Hopkins played in four games during the 2022 season at Coastal Carolina, his first year with the program. The 5’10”, 170...
Woman’s ‘gut feeling’ leads to $500,000 lottery win in Aynor
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman won $500,000 after a gut feeling told her to take a turn into a store on her way to work, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The winning ticket was purchased at the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501, the release reads. The woman purchased a […]
WMBF
Stop by Palmetto Protection Films at the 2023 Spring Home and Garden Show
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At Palmetto Protection Films, they are a family-owned and operated business serving Myrtle Beach & Grand Strand areas with superior window tint for your home. You can check them out at the Horry Georgetown Home Show, February 3rd - 5th. More than 150 Exhibitors will...
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach veteran creates business to help other vets receive VA benefits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Adjusting to life after leaving the military can be tough for those serving our country. That difficulty drove one local veteran to make the process of getting VA benefits as easy as possible. “The hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life was transition...
tourcounsel.com
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
WMBF
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
Former Grand Strand childcare worker shares red flags to look for when choosing childcare centers. There’s a lot to consider when choosing care for your little ones, and one former Grand Strand childcare worker revealed what parents should look for, and what shouldn’t be overlooked. Updated: 57 minutes...
WMBF
Stop and see Elevators Plus at the Spring Home and Garden Show
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Elevators Plus is third-generation elevator company who are licensed, insured & certified dealers with Cambridge Elevating, Stiltz Home Lifts, Ameriglide Accessability Solutions, Harmar & Bruno Independent Living Aids. They are real people who are passionate about being there for the community when you need them.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina
Places to visit in Surfside Beach, SC. There are plenty of things to do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. If you’re looking for a place to hang out and spend a day with your family, it’s a great choice. The beach has a laid-back vibe that you’ll appreciate and a wealth of shopping opportunities.
wpde.com
Murrells Inlet woman gives back to Myrtle Beach High School students
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A Murrells Inlet woman wants to make sure local high school students can get gowns for prom. Christine Nelson is collecting dresses for high school girls who may not be able to afford their own. Her mom Joan originally started the collection drive nine...
roadtripsandcoffee.com
Things to Do at the 9 Fishing Piers on the Grand Strand Around Myrtle Beach
What do a restaurant, an observation deck, and a record holder have in common? They are all part of fishing piers along the Grand Strand from North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet. Stretching across the beaches over the water, these fishing piers offer food, entertainment, pleasant vista, and of course, lots of fishing!
WMBF
Report: Discovery of 21 dogs in pens, tethered in Conway area leads to animal care center temporary closure
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides more information on an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday. WMBF News obtained the incident report on that investigation. It states that on Friday an officer responded to a report of...
37-year-old man with mental health issues missing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man is missing in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Thomas “Tommy” Bailey was reported missing Sunday by his sister who said she had not heard from him for three days, police said. According to the family, Bailey has mental health issues and is known […]
LIST: Contractor to begin repaving Myrtle Beach, state-owned roadways this spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roadways within Myrtle Beach’s city limits will be repaved beginning in the spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. The Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of $1,494,108 for the repaving of state-owned roadways, which includes the following areas: • Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White […]
Comments / 1