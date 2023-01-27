Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty Challenges new Gun Restrictions in Federal Court
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is representing veterans, suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a Texas federal court. The conservative legal firm is challenging new restrictions on stabilizing braces, which can convert pistols into rifles with barrels less than 16...
Record Breaking Spending on Governor’s Race
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — A new report backs up previous studies on spending in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race. An analysis released by The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign calculated more than $164 million in spending between the candidates and outside political groups. It blew away the previous Wisconsin record, which was $93...
Wisconsin DNR Reports January Has Been Deadly For Snowmobilers
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — This month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed seven snowmobile related deaths. Many of these deaths are due to speed (particularly with negotiating turns), alcohol and drug use while riding, and operator inexperience. Jake Holsclaw with the DNR says the victims of these fatalities are all over the age of 40.
Federal Funding to Help Expand and Modernize Electric Grid in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oconto County company is getting a federal grant to expand and modernize Wisconsin’s rural electric grid. Oconto Electric Cooperative in Oconto Falls will receive a $12.9 million loan to connect 614 consumers and build and improve 157 miles of line. This loan includes $325,000 in smart grid technologies.
UW Free Speech Survey: Many Students Fear Speaking Out
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — University of Wisconsin System President, Jay Rothman, has announced the results of the System’s survey of student attitudes on free speech and free expression. Rothman said more than 10,000 students responded to the survey, with a profile that parallels the UW System student body.
Wisconsin DNR Now Recruiting Seasonal Workers
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — How would you like to work in the great outdoors this summer?. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now hiring seasonal staff for Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees to work at state...
Dairy Innovation Hub advisory council elects Daniels as chair, welcomes new faces, honors retiring members
Members of the Dairy Innovation Hub advisory council recently elected a new chair, welcomed two members, and honored retiring members on Jan. 23 during the group’s first meeting of 2023. The Dairy Innovation Hub, which launched in 2019, is a $7.8 million per year investment by the State of...
‘Outstanding leadership’: Clinton farmer reelected Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board chair
WISCONSIN DELLS – As part of a full agenda, the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board (WSMB) held its annual officer election during its winter board meeting on the eve of the annual Wisconsin Corn/Soy Expo at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells. WSMB President Patrick Mullooly earned reelection by his...
Beef Leadership Institute applications are open
VERONA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Beef Council and the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association will host a new, year-long program to train future champions of Wisconsin’s Cattle Industry. Applications for the newly created Wisconsin Beef Leadership Institute are now open and will be accepted through March 1. Those selected...
Hundreds of Wisconsin EMS Professionals Arrive in Green Bay Area for Conference
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin EMS Association (WEMSA) is hosting its annual conference and expo in the Green Bay area this year; with approximately 900 EMS professionals expected to attend. The event hosts multiple critical education and training days for emergency medical service professionals across Wisconsin. Adam Robarge,...
Experts Voice How to Avoid Hypothermia and Frostbite During Wisconsin Winters
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — In the wake of a teen’s death in Brown County, and possibly another in Sturgeon Bay, safety experts are giving insight on how to avoid frostbite and hypothermia during extremely cold weather. Authorities say a 17-year-old’s body was found Tuesday morning in the Town...
Fishing Through The Ice And Getting There Safely
LAKE WINNEBAGO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experts say Lake Winnebago started to form ice after Thanksgiving, but it’s been slow going since then. “We’re a little late, but we’re making ice. Cold weather finally came. Ice conditions aren’t the best on the other side of the lake, but they’re pretty good on the east side,” said Jacob Schwefel, Quinney Fishing Club member.
