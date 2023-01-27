Read full article on original website
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Pete Duel's Tragic Death and the Demise of "Alias Smith and Jones"
He was one of the most handsome and talented actors on television. As one of the original stars of the ground-breaking 1970s ABC TV western, Alias Smith and Jones, Pete Duel made his mark in the entertainment industry.
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Dana Plato: The Sad, Tragic Tale of the "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
The classic TV sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes, originally aired on NBC from 1978 to 1986. In the process, then-child actors Dana Plato, Todd Bridges, and Gary Coleman became television superstars.
