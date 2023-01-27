Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy
The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted […] The post Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. Following the 2022 season, Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways. The Chargers...
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
4 Bengals most to blame for AFC Championship loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was a bit of a shock. The Bengals were one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last 10 games in a row. Plus, Patrick Mahomes was hurt, Joe Burrow was 3-0 in his first three Bengals-Chiefs games, and the team decimated the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills just a week ago. And if none of that convinced you the Bengals were going to win, all you had to do is ask them (or the Mayor of Cincinnati), and they would tell you the team was going to win at “Burrowhead.” Despite all that, the Bengals lost 23-20 to the Chiefs. After that L knocked Cincinnati out of the playoffs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from Burrow at the top all the way down to Eli Apple.
Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers fell short of the Super Bowl. However, they went on an incredible run, and Purdy certainly deserves all the credit in the world for his play. San Francisco lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles after Purdy suffered an elbow injury. It was later confirmed he suffered a torn […] The post Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement
Patrick Mahomes wasted no time sharing his thoughts on Tom Brady after the latter announced his retirement from football on Wednesday morning. Mahomes tweeted three goat emojis, sharing what everyone in the sports world already knew when his fellow quarterback decided to hang them up: Brady is the greatest football player of all time. 🐐🐐🐐 […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
RUMOR: Warriors’ determined trade plans ahead of deadline, revealed
The truth of the matter is that the Golden State Warriors aren’t looking like the defending champs right now. At the moment, they are 26-24 and fifth in the West. They’re much better now that they’re near full strength, but there’s no denying that this team needs to make some significant improvements moving forward if […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ determined trade plans ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski breaks silence on Tom Brady’s retirement announcement
Rob Gronkowski sent Tom Brady a retirement message on Twitter following the legendary quarterback’s announcement on Wednesday. Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club. You’re a legend and you always will be, my friend ♥️🏉 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/88oWYvQtdo — Rob […] The post Rob Gronkowski breaks silence on Tom Brady’s retirement announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett slapped with harsh NFL Draft reality by Senior Bowl director after arrest
Stetson Bennett’s NFL Draft stock took a hit after the Georgia football star was recently arrested for public intoxication on Sunday morning. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy also believes that Bennett’s stock took a hit when he opted not to play in the showcase. In fact, the Senior Bowl director thinks that the two-time Georgia […] The post Georgia’s Stetson Bennett slapped with harsh NFL Draft reality by Senior Bowl director after arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold predictions for Russell Wilson in 2023 after Broncos hire Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos made a huge splash in the NFL coaching carousel on Tuesday by landing Sean Payton. Denver had to trade a first-and second-round pick to New Orleans, but with a coach of Payton’s pedigree, it may be worth it. After hiring a first-time head coach in Nathaniel Hackett went poorly, the Broncos went in the exact opposite direction this time in order to turn things around with Russell Wilson under center.
TCU football hilariously release Big 12 schedule early
In the 2022 season, it was TCU football that was probably the biggest surprise in the eyes of many. The Horned Frogs played their way from an unranked squad at the beginning of the year, to competing in the national championship game. Although TCU was smashed by Georgia at the finish, there is reason to […] The post TCU football hilariously release Big 12 schedule early appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens gets ‘exclusive’ update
Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson could get the franchise tag with the team this offseason, Ian Rapoport speculated on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “Lamar Jackson is going to be tagged,” Rapoport confidently stated. “I don’t firmly know if [it will be exclusive or non-exclusive], but my sense is it will be the […] The post RUMOR: Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens gets ‘exclusive’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Titans must offer for Packers star
On the one hand, you could fairly state that the Tennessee Titans are in quarterback purgatory. On the other hand, you could say they are a trade from Aaron Rodgers away from having the best team in the AFC South – see the parity? Whatever school of thought you are from, it is very obvious […] The post Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Titans must offer for Packers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints makes major shakeup to coaching staff under Dennis Allen
The status of Dennis Allen as head coach of the New Orleans Saints is safe, but the same cannot be said about selected assistants on Allen’s staff. With the Saints looking to make some changes after a disappointing season, coaches on the defensive side under Dennis Allen are the ones on the chopping block, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
