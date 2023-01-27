ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Controversial opioid treatment center opens in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — After weeks of controversy, an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood opened its doors Monday with security, as promised by the operator. Still, some critics remain unconvinced their safety concerns are being addressed. Acadia Healthcare estimates there is about 500 patients total in addiction recovery at the...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Seattle awarded $25.6 million to help fund city safety improvements

SEATTLE — Seattle was selected to receive $25.6 million from the federal government to improve safety for walkers and bicyclists in the city’s industrial areas. The improvements will focus on car and freight-heavy areas in addition to "underserved" communities in the city. The funding was a reflection of...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Officials seek answers from USPS on missing mail in western Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Persistent problems with the post office continue in western Washington and across the country. Dennis Fleck, who has been documenting problems with mail delivery at his house and throughout his Bellevue neighborhood, is looking for answers. “I had signed up for Informed Delivery and that’s how...
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

REI lays off 167 employees from its Kent headquarters

KENT, Wash. — Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees CEO Eric Artz announced to employees on Tuesday. "Earlier this month I shared an update on the state of our business and the broader economic conditions...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Some parents continue to push back against potential Bellevue school closures

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Parents from seven schools in the Bellevue School District (BSD) are sounding off about the possibility that their child’s neighborhood school may close. There’s so much controversy around the district’s announcement that three elementary schools need to close, that the school board doubled the amount of time it allowed for public comment at its last meeting on Jan. 26.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Plan for RV safe lot in Seattle stalls while officials search for willing host

SEATTLE — A plan to create a designated lot for people living in RVs in Seattle has stalled while officials search for a property owner who is willing to host the program. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) awarded a $1.9 million contract to the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) last summer with the goal of opening the RV lot as soon as possible.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

115 dogs rescued after doggy daycare catches fire in Seattle's Lake City area

SEATTLE — More than a hundred dogs were rescued after the doggy daycare they were in caught fire in north Seattle Wednesday morning. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 13000 block of Lake City Way Northeast. The fire began inside the Dog Resort, a dog daycare and boarding business, that's across the street from the Fred Meyer in the Lake City neighborhood.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January

SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Firefighters find person dead in a tent at Alaska Way encampment fire

SEATTLE — Firefighters found a person dead inside a tent while responding to an encampment fire in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday morning. The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. on Alaska Way South just south of King Street. A witness to the fire said people in the camp...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Southbound I-5 express lanes reopen after 5-vehicle crash on the Ship Canal Bridge

SEATTLE — A multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle during the Wednesday morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened in the mid-span of the Ship Canal Bridge, north of State Route 520. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

1 person shot in Lakewood robbery, police searching for shooter

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are investigating a robbery that resulted in someone getting shot in a 7-11 parking lot. Around 1:21 p.m., deputies received a call reporting that someone had been shot near a 7-11 located at 10649 108th Ave SW. Deputies say that two people were...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy