KOMO News
Controversial opioid treatment center opens in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — After weeks of controversy, an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood opened its doors Monday with security, as promised by the operator. Still, some critics remain unconvinced their safety concerns are being addressed. Acadia Healthcare estimates there is about 500 patients total in addiction recovery at the...
KOMO News
King County Council votes to send $1.25 billion behavioral health levy to voters
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Council voted Tuesday to send a $1.25 billion behavioral health levy to voters for consideration. The proposal will now appear on the April 25 special election ballot. “Emergency rooms are looking at 48-hour wait times to serve people who need psychiatric care,"...
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
KOMO News
Seattle awarded $25.6 million to help fund city safety improvements
SEATTLE — Seattle was selected to receive $25.6 million from the federal government to improve safety for walkers and bicyclists in the city’s industrial areas. The improvements will focus on car and freight-heavy areas in addition to "underserved" communities in the city. The funding was a reflection of...
KOMO News
Officials seek answers from USPS on missing mail in western Washington
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Persistent problems with the post office continue in western Washington and across the country. Dennis Fleck, who has been documenting problems with mail delivery at his house and throughout his Bellevue neighborhood, is looking for answers. “I had signed up for Informed Delivery and that’s how...
KOMO News
REI lays off 167 employees from its Kent headquarters
KENT, Wash. — Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees CEO Eric Artz announced to employees on Tuesday. "Earlier this month I shared an update on the state of our business and the broader economic conditions...
KOMO News
Some parents continue to push back against potential Bellevue school closures
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Parents from seven schools in the Bellevue School District (BSD) are sounding off about the possibility that their child’s neighborhood school may close. There’s so much controversy around the district’s announcement that three elementary schools need to close, that the school board doubled the amount of time it allowed for public comment at its last meeting on Jan. 26.
KOMO News
Man who hid kilos of drugs in Arlington, laundered $1M through casinos sentenced
SEATTLE — The leader of a prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison. In June 2022, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Valdez-Sanudo buried...
KOMO News
Plan for RV safe lot in Seattle stalls while officials search for willing host
SEATTLE — A plan to create a designated lot for people living in RVs in Seattle has stalled while officials search for a property owner who is willing to host the program. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) awarded a $1.9 million contract to the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) last summer with the goal of opening the RV lot as soon as possible.
KOMO News
Seattle council member calls for immediate action following fatal encampment shooting
SEATTLE — A fatal shooting at a problematic homeless encampment near the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle has prompted residents and now Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen to demand change. "Action needs to be taken now," said Pedersen, who represents District 4, Seattle's Northeast neighborhoods. KOMO News met up...
KOMO News
'Terrible tragedy': SPD Chief Diaz reacts to collision that killed Seattle grad student
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz provided a statement Monday evening regarding the collision where a Seattle police officer hit and killed 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula while she was in a crosswalk. Seattle police have identified the officer as 35-year-old Kevin Dave. He has been with the police...
KOMO News
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship provides food to hundreds of people a week
KENT, Wash. — There are hundreds of thousands of children in Washington state who live in a home with food insecurity. Organizations, like Food Lifeline, are working to get food into those homes through the programs they partner with. One of those organizations is New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. "That's...
KOMO News
115 dogs rescued after doggy daycare catches fire in Seattle's Lake City area
SEATTLE — More than a hundred dogs were rescued after the doggy daycare they were in caught fire in north Seattle Wednesday morning. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 13000 block of Lake City Way Northeast. The fire began inside the Dog Resort, a dog daycare and boarding business, that's across the street from the Fred Meyer in the Lake City neighborhood.
KOMO News
Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January
SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
KOMO News
Funding cuts made to safety project on street where woman was killed by Seattle police car
SEATTLE — The intersection where a woman was hit and killed by a Seattle police vehicle last week is part of a project to create a safer travel corridor for pedestrians and cyclists between South Lake Union and the Seattle Center. The project is called Thomas Street Redefined and...
KOMO News
Firefighters find person dead in a tent at Alaska Way encampment fire
SEATTLE — Firefighters found a person dead inside a tent while responding to an encampment fire in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday morning. The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. on Alaska Way South just south of King Street. A witness to the fire said people in the camp...
KOMO News
Southbound I-5 express lanes reopen after 5-vehicle crash on the Ship Canal Bridge
SEATTLE — A multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes of the southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle during the Wednesday morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the crash happened in the mid-span of the Ship Canal Bridge, north of State Route 520. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
KOMO News
1 person shot in Lakewood robbery, police searching for shooter
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are investigating a robbery that resulted in someone getting shot in a 7-11 parking lot. Around 1:21 p.m., deputies received a call reporting that someone had been shot near a 7-11 located at 10649 108th Ave SW. Deputies say that two people were...
KOMO News
UW student uses TikTok to help Pioneer Square restaurant gain customers before closing
A popular restaurant in Seattle's Pioneer Square will be closing its doors this week as a result of the pandemic however a student at the University of Washington (UW) was able to use his TikTok platform to help that restaurant, Pizza Professionals, finish strong in its last few days. Jayson...
KOMO News
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
