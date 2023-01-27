BELLEVUE, Wash. — Parents from seven schools in the Bellevue School District (BSD) are sounding off about the possibility that their child’s neighborhood school may close. There’s so much controversy around the district’s announcement that three elementary schools need to close, that the school board doubled the amount of time it allowed for public comment at its last meeting on Jan. 26.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO