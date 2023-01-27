ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Milton House, Wisconsin's Underground Railroad site

MILTON, Wis. -- In honor of Black History Month, News 3 Now will be highlighting Black history in Wisconsin throughout the month. The Milton House in Milton is the only remaining Underground Railroad Station in Wisconsin. Keighton Klos, the Milton House Museum's executive director, said, "A lot of times, when...
Bill to allow red-light cameras in Milwaukee revived

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill put forward Tuesday. The controversial technique of using cameras and computerized radar to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations is unpopular with some drivers, and the measure failed both of the past two sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature.
Lawmakers kick off Black History Month at Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus kicked off Black History Month Wednesday with a celebration at the Capitol. Wednesday marks the beginning of the recognition, which sees communities across the country honor and reflect on Black Americans' achievements throughout history and in the present day. It also serves...
You might have money you don't know about. Here's how to check the state's unclaimed property databases

MADISON, Wis. -- You could have forgotten about a gold mine and you might not even know it. That's the message the state had on Wednesday for National Unclaimed Property Day. Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca joined elected officials at the State Capitol to let people know about state databases that can tell people if they have any unclaimed property.
Kenneth L. Ewers

Kenneth L. Ewers of McFarland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at UW Hospital of natural causes. He was born in Madison on Aug. 18, 1952, to Franklin and Patricia Ewers. Kenneth attended La Follete High School and the University of Wisconsin, graduating with a business degree with...
