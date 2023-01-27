Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
The Milton House, Wisconsin's Underground Railroad site
MILTON, Wis. -- In honor of Black History Month, News 3 Now will be highlighting Black history in Wisconsin throughout the month. The Milton House in Milton is the only remaining Underground Railroad Station in Wisconsin. Keighton Klos, the Milton House Museum's executive director, said, "A lot of times, when...
Channel 3000
Bill to allow red-light cameras in Milwaukee revived
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill put forward Tuesday. The controversial technique of using cameras and computerized radar to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations is unpopular with some drivers, and the measure failed both of the past two sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature.
Channel 3000
DHS updates school immunization requirements as fewer Wisconsin kids got shots last year
MADISON, Wis. -- For school or child care, you may have to check if your children are up to date on all their shots. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services hopes fresh requirements for chickenpox, meningococcal and Tdap shots will be the shot in the arm to make sure more kids get immunized.
Channel 3000
Lawmakers kick off Black History Month at Wisconsin State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus kicked off Black History Month Wednesday with a celebration at the Capitol. Wednesday marks the beginning of the recognition, which sees communities across the country honor and reflect on Black Americans' achievements throughout history and in the present day. It also serves...
Channel 3000
Man charged in deadly Iowa County shooting says gun went off accidentally
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A 34-year-old Iowa County man charged in the deadly shooting of a woman last week told deputies the gun accidentally went off when he was picking it up, a criminal complaint in the case says. Timothy Sontic, of rural Spring Green, is charged with one felony...
Channel 3000
Teen arrested after fight outside La Follette High School, basketball game postponed
MADISON, Wis. -- Tuesday's boy's basketball game between Madison East and La Follette High School is postponed due to safety concerns, Madison Metropolitan School District officials announced. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the concerns stem from an altercation among students at La Follette. LeMonds said police were called to the...
Channel 3000
For the Record: UW Law School follows top universities in pulling out of national rankings
FTR: State bar on what's next as state faces prosecutor shortages. Cheryl Daniels, recent president for the Wisconsin State Bar, joined Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the statewide prosecutor shortage crisis that Dodge County's recent district attorney resignation highlighted. FTR: One-on-one with supreme court candidate Dan Kelly.
Channel 3000
You might have money you don't know about. Here's how to check the state's unclaimed property databases
MADISON, Wis. -- You could have forgotten about a gold mine and you might not even know it. That's the message the state had on Wednesday for National Unclaimed Property Day. Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca joined elected officials at the State Capitol to let people know about state databases that can tell people if they have any unclaimed property.
Channel 3000
Kenneth L. Ewers
Kenneth L. Ewers of McFarland, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at UW Hospital of natural causes. He was born in Madison on Aug. 18, 1952, to Franklin and Patricia Ewers. Kenneth attended La Follete High School and the University of Wisconsin, graduating with a business degree with...
